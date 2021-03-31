John Cena On Shaquille O’Neal’s AEW Debut: “You Could’ve Been Something In WWE”

John Cena appeared on an episode of NBA on TNT this week to promote his upcoming show Wipeout and movie The Suicide Squad. There, the former WWE champion chimed in on multiple topics and was also asked to review Shaquille O'Neal's AEW Dynamite debut, which came a couple of weeks ago. In reply, John Cena said that he was not able to watch the match as he’s busy shooting in Vancouver, but asked the basketball legend how he thought he did in the AEW ring.

John Cena WWE record: Shaquille O'Neal AEW debut

Shaq told Cena that he feels like he did pretty good, revealing that he wanted to represent all of the wrestlers he's been a fan of since growing up, including the ‘Captain of Cenation’. The 49-year-old also paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee by powerslamming Cody Rhodes during their clash. Lee passed away in late December due to a 'non-COVID-related lung issue'.

Shaquille O'Neal AEW debut: John Cena praises Shaq

In reply, John Cena praised Shaq, saying that the basketball legend should be on the Mount Rushmore of sports entertainers. He said it’s a shame Shaq was so much gifted in basketball because he “could have been something in WWE. I think you still can be”. Many agree with Cena including Shaquille O'Neal in the Mt. Rushmore of sports entertainers, considering the 49-year-old has featured in many wrestling events (WWE, AEW), movies and shows, since retiring from basketball.

John Cena WWE record: Shaquille O'Neal AEW appearance

Shaquille O'Neal kicked off the March 3, 2021, episode of AEW Dynamite by teaming up with Jade Cargill to take on Cody and Red Velvet. The NBA great took the fight to Cody as soon as the bell rang and grounded him with a huge back body drop. Jade tagged herself in and fought Red Velvet, which led to the heels taking control. As Cargill tried to fight back, Cody ran across the ring and knocked Shaq off the apron.

After the commercials, Jade Cargill placed two tables next to the ring and tried to put Red Velvet through it. However, the heel broke free and tagged in Cody. Shaq also came back in and earned a near-fall by delivering a Brodie Lee inspired powerslam. In the end, Cody and Shaq ended up going through the pair of tables together, leaving Velvet and Jade to finish the match. Jade hit her opponent with a big facebuster to win.

Image Source: Shaquille O'Neal/ Instagram