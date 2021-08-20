John Cena Vs Roman Reigns Live Streaming: How To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live?

With just a few days left for Summerslam 2021, the WWE had a lot of excitement in store for its fans and viewers on the August 13 edition of WWE Smackdown. With the main focus on John Cena and Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship match at this year's Summerslam.

John Cena vs Roman Reigns Preview

After making an unexpected return at Money in the Bank a few weeks ago, John Cena is set to take on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. The Big Dog has made it abundantly clear in recent weeks that he believes Cena has unfairly gotten his championship match. However, Cena is insistent on bringing respect back to SmackDown and the Universal Championship as he believes that Reigns is not a good champion for WWE.

The August 13, 2021 episode of Smackdown saw Cena outclassing the reigning WWE Universal Champion in a verbal confrontation. The show kicked off with the 16-time world champion John Cena and the reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns exchanging verbal volleys and while it was Cena who started it on the mic, Reigns took it to another level when he said that the 'Leader of the Cenation' was not good enough to become the WWE Universal Champion and that he would send him back to Hollywood after defeating him at the pay-per-view.

The 'Big Dog' got a bit personal as well when he dragged Cena's former spouse Nikki Bella into this. However, it was the 'Doctor of Thuganomics' who had the last laugh by hilariously accusing him of ending his ex-team-mate from The Shield Dean Ambrose's WWE career.

John Cena vs Roman Reigns Live TV Telecast in India

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE in India and will be showcasing John Cena vs Roman Reigns live on Sony Ten 1 channel in English, Sony Ten 3 channel in Hindi, and Sony Ten 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu. The John Cena vs Roman Reigns fight is scheduled for 5:30 AM IST on August 22, 2021.

John Cena vs Roman Reigns Live Streaming

The John Cena vs Roman Reigns fight can also be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app or website for a subscription fee. The John Cena vs Roman Reigns fight is scheduled for 5:30 AM IST on August 22, 2021.

(Image Credits: AP)