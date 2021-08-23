John Cena's Summerslam T-shirt Has Striking Resemblance To CM Punk's Older Merchandise

John Cena made his in-ring return for the first time after Wrestlemania 36 (April 2020) when he locked horns with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday.

While the fans were left disappointed after he was defeated by Reigns in the main event, lately, many pro wrestling fans have taken to social media and wondered whether Cena had indeed copied one of his oldest in-ring rival CM Punk's T-shirt designs.

John Cena Super Mario shirt & CM Punk Mario shirt leaves fans guessing

It so happened that when John Cena's entrance music 'My Time Is Now' hit and as he made his way to the ring to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Summerslam on Saturday night, he was seen sporting new gear, calling back to the classic box cover art for Super Mario Bros. 3. Meanwhile, the fans were quick enough to point out that the multiple-time world champion's new t-shirt is similar to an older design of CM Punk’s t-shirt that is available at Pro Wrestling Tees.

Coincidentally, both t-shirts also featured the same color and cartoon design as well.

I thought John Cena’s new shirt looked familiar. I almost bought this CM Punk shirt on PWTs a while back. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ffPtTkoGM8 — Chris Ferrell (@TheChrisFerrell) August 22, 2021

Absolutely love Cena’s Mario 3 shirt, but I have to say Punk did it better #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/jZxWE7ZZMw — Jack Waynick (@TheJackWaynick) August 22, 2021

CM Punk made his in-ring return after more than a seven-year hiatus at the AEW's Rampage: First Dance from the United Center in Chicago on Friday. He will go one-on-one with Darby Allin in his AEW debut match at the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5. The AEW All Out will be held at NOW Arena in Chicago which also happens to be CM Punk's hometown.

Since CM Punk had made his eagerly-awaited comeback 24 hours before John Cena's title match, it must have been one of the reasons that left the pro wrestling enthusiasts puzzled.

There was no fairytale ending for John Cena at Summerslam after he was pinned by Roman Reigns who successfully retained the WWE Universal title. All eyes were on John Cena as he not only looked to end Reigns' title reign but also was eager to win his 17th major title.

The 'Big Dog' hit Cena with a couple of Superman punches and a spear to pick up a victory via pinfall and while Reigns was celebrating, Brock Lesnar made a shocking return and confronted the 'Tribal Chief' and while the two were not engaged in a physical altercation, it was John Cena who had to bear the brunt behind the scenes.

When the show went off-air, Lesnar attacked Cena. The 'Beast Incarnate' hit the 16-time world champion with a couple of suplexes before delivering his signature F-5.

What's next for John Cena?

For the last few years, the 'Doctor of Thuganomics' has been a part-time in-ring competitor due to his blossoming Hollywood career. He was last seen in the action film 'Fast & Furious 9' which had Vin Diesel in the lead role. Now, it remains to be seen whether the 'Leader of the Cenation' will be entitled to a rematch clause for the Universal Championship or he would be facing his long-time wrestling rival, Brock Lesnar, in near future.