John Geddert Death: Ex-US Olympics Coach Kills Himself After Being Charged With 24 Crimes

Former US Olympics coach John Geddert took his own life next to a dumpster at a rest area in Michigan on Thursday, February 25, only a few minutes before he was scheduled to surrender to authorities. The John Geddert charges involved two dozen crimes stemming from allegations that he physically, emotionally and sexually abused gymnasts under his watch. Geddert coached the 2012 U.S. women’s gold-winning Olympic team and worked closely with Larry Nassar, who was previously convicted of multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.

John Geddert death: Former US Olympics coach found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound

On Thursday, February 25, the John Geddert death at an interstate highway rest stop in Michigan at around 3:00 PM local time. The former US Gymnastics coach, who was aged 63, was scheduled to be arraigned earlier in the day at Eaton County following the 24 felony charges that were pressed against him. Numerous athletes trained by Geddert felt a fleeting moment of victory when he was charged with abusing young gymnasts, but just hours later, their hopes of accountability were crushed when the disgraced coach took his own life.

Former USA Olympic gymnastics coach John Geddert killed himself Thursday, hours after he was charged with two dozen crimes stemming from allegations that he physically, emotionally and sexually abused gymnasts under his care. pic.twitter.com/GbTlQmKfu2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 25, 2021

According to reports, released by officials, a woman who claims to be a Geddert's family member, told officials she started tracking Geddert's phone when he didn't show up at the scheduled surrender site. She then used GPS to locate him at a rest area in Michigan where his body was found near a dumpster at a rest area. Geddert's death was ruled as 'suicide' after cops spotted the gunshot wound on his head. Geddert's suicide essentially ends the criminal cases against him.

John Geddert charges: Former US Gymnastics coach was charged with two dozen felonies

Michigan state officials charged Geddert with 24 felonies: 20 counts of human trafficking and forced labour, one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, racketeering and lying to a police officer. Many former gymnasts described Geddert's coaching style as intense, strict, and abusive. Some also claimed that he often threw items in his gym when he was angry.

Geddert rose to fame in the early 2000s and was named the US national team coach for the 2012 London Olympics. His role as the US Olympics national coach allowed him to travel around the globe with the top gymnasts from the country. Many of those gymnasts, including all members of the famed 'Fierce Five' who won gold in London, revealed that Geddert's colleague, Larry Nassar, abused them during their international trips.

Image Credits - AP