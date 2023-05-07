John Ryder Drops Bold Claims Over Canelo Alvarez After Losing; Claims Fighter's 'past His

John Ryder made a massive claim as he revealed Saul Canelo Alvarez has passed his best despite his defeat against the reigning super-middleweight champion. Alvarez returned to Mexico in style as he defended his super-middleweight crown by winning the bout with the help of a unanimous decision. This was his first fight in Mexico since 2011.

Canelo Alvarez dominated the entire match and landed punch after punch on Ryder’s face. His struggles were visible, but the British kept replying to Alvarez’s fight and took the game to the last round.

“He was very good but I think he is past his best but he still had enough in his tank tonight.

“Why is he past his best? Because he couldn’t get me out of there. His plan was to stop me and he didn’t. I know I took a great shot in the fifth round but I came back swinging and had some good rounds after that.”

Ryder further revealed that if he had not broken his nose earlier in the fight, he would have displayed a far better response.

“I felt it go instantly, and the blood in the back of my throat. It threw me for a couple of rounds but it is what it is. It’s a new experience in the boxing ring and something I’ll learn from. I think it’s broken.

“If the nose didn’t go in the second round it probably would have been a different fight.”

Despite his heroic effort, Ryder was disappointed as he could not register a win against Alvarez.

“Coming away with a win is the ultimate goal, going the distance isn't. I made a fight of it for a while but on the scorecards it wasn’t that close. Moral victory? Maybe, yeah. But I came here with a dream and I didn’t achieve it.

“I’m just gutted. I’ve put so much into the sport over the last few years and haven’t always got the rub of the green. I came here with a dream but I fell short - that’s boxing. I won’t be the first and I won’t be the last.

“I’ll have a nice rest now with the family, sit down with the team and see where we go from there.”