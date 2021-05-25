Last Updated:

John Tavares Injury Update: What Happened To Toronto Maple Leafs Captain?

John Tavares injury update: According to recent reports, the Toronto Maple Leafs captain will be out for weeks and might not play the remaining games.

As of now, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is out of the NHL Playoffs 2021, indefinitely. The Leafs star went suffered a collision and left Game 1 on a stretcher. Unsurprisingly, fans and others remained worried about Tavares' situation. 

Toronto Maple Leafs injury news: John Tavares injury update

Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas provided a John Tavares injury update this weekend. As per Dubas, the Leafs captain has suffered a concussion and a knee injury during the collision during Game 1. He ended up leaving on a stretcher, and will reportedly be out indefinitely. 

However, it is a slight relief that Tavares has not suffered any kind of structural damage to his head, spine or neck. During the team's Game 1 loss against the Montreal Canadiens, Tavers collided with Corey Perry. Tavares was checked by Ben Chiarot, falling into the ice before colliding into Perry. 

As per reports, Tavares will take two weeks or more to return from his knee injury. However, his concussion has no time recovery time frame. That being said, he could take longer to come back. 

Tavares, an important part of the team, has made 19 goals and 31 assists in 56 games in the regular season, scoring 50 points. After the team's initial loss, Leafs have won the remaining two games, obtaining a 2-1 lead now. 

NHL Playoffs schedule: How to watch NHL Playoffs live?

  • Game 4 – Tuesday, May 25, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 26, 5:00 AM IST) – Maple Leafs at Canadiens
  • Game 5 – Thursday, May 27, 7:00 PM EST (Friday, May 28, 4:30 AM IST) Canadiens at Maple Leafs
  • Game 6 – Saturday, May 29, TBD (Sunday, May 30 IST) Maple Leafs at Canadiens 
  • Game 7 – Monday, May 31, TBD, (Tuesday, June 1 IST) Canadiens at Maple Leafs

