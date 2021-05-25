John Tavares Injury Update: What Happened To Toronto Maple Leafs Captain?

As of now, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is out of the NHL Playoffs 2021, indefinitely. The Leafs star went suffered a collision and left Game 1 on a stretcher. Unsurprisingly, fans and others remained worried about Tavares' situation.

Toronto Maple Leafs injury news: John Tavares injury update

John Tavares with the thumbs up as he heads off the ice 👍❤️ pic.twitter.com/BzYGTjB4Cx — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 21, 2021

Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas provided a John Tavares injury update this weekend. As per Dubas, the Leafs captain has suffered a concussion and a knee injury during the collision during Game 1. He ended up leaving on a stretcher, and will reportedly be out indefinitely.

However, it is a slight relief that Tavares has not suffered any kind of structural damage to his head, spine or neck. During the team's Game 1 loss against the Montreal Canadiens, Tavers collided with Corey Perry. Tavares was checked by Ben Chiarot, falling into the ice before colliding into Perry.

As per reports, Tavares will take two weeks or more to return from his knee injury. However, his concussion has no time recovery time frame. That being said, he could take longer to come back.

Tavares, an important part of the team, has made 19 goals and 31 assists in 56 games in the regular season, scoring 50 points. After the team's initial loss, Leafs have won the remaining two games, obtaining a 2-1 lead now.

As a Sens fan I kinda hope the leafs can win the cup for JT — Mel69 (@melnykburner) May 21, 2021

What a stupid fight. Perry didn’t even throw a punch. Basically told him “Alright, i get it, just do what you gotta do man, i wont even hit back”. Stupid fight — Fat Mike (@AlexMaya5) May 21, 2021

Holy shit, he is done for the season. That was one of the worst things I have seen in a long time. Man I hope he is all right. — Robert Noble 🇨🇦 (@slik_flame) May 21, 2021

NHL Playoffs schedule: How to watch NHL Playoffs live?

Game 4 – Tuesday, May 25, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 26, 5:00 AM IST) – Maple Leafs at Canadiens

Game 5 – Thursday, May 27, 7:00 PM EST (Friday, May 28, 4:30 AM IST) Canadiens at Maple Leafs

Game 6 – Saturday, May 29, TBD (Sunday, May 30 IST) Maple Leafs at Canadiens

Game 7 – Monday, May 31, TBD, (Tuesday, June 1 IST) Canadiens at Maple Leafs

(Image credits: AP)