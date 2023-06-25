Jon Berti's RBI single in 11th lifts Marlins over Pirates

Jon Berti drove in the winning run with a single in the 11th inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Saturday.

Automatic runner Joey Wendle advanced to third on Nick Fortes’ sacrifice bunt before Berti hit a line drive to right against Angel Perdomo (1-1).

“I felt I had a couple of at bats early in the game with runners in scoring position that I wish I would be able to drive someone in and give us a little more of a cushion,” Berti said. “I’m fortunate to have that chance and able to come through.”

Yuli Gurriel’s sacrifice fly off Pirates closer David Bednar in the bottom of the 10th tied it at 3-all after Ke’Bryan Hayes put the Pirates ahead in the top half with an RBI single.

Luis Arraez homered and walked twice, Jacob Stallings had three hits and Andrew Nardi (5-1) struck out the side in a perfect 11th for the Marlins, who played before their second-largest home crowd of the season at 24,668. Arraez went 1 for 3 and his major league-leading average slipped a point to .401.

“The guys were excited. You feel that as a player,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said of the turnout. “When you are close 80 games in, day game after a night game and you’re not feeling great and 25,000 people come, it gives you that adrenaline that maybe you didn’t have coming into the game.”

Andrew McCutchen doubled twice and had three walks for the Pirates. McCutchen’s first double in the sixth was the 400th of his career.

The Pirates were down to their last strike in the ninth, when rookie Nick Gonzales drew a walk against reliever Tanner Scott and scored from first on Jason Delay’s double that tied it 2-2. They erased a similar one-run deficit in the ninth Friday that snapped a 10-game losing streak.

“We keep grinding. We had a chance to win the first three games,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “The first night we pitched well, and had a bad inning. Last night, did a good job and tonight continued to battle back and just weren’t able to finish it off.”

Marlins starter Bryan Hoeing threw five no-hit innings of scoreless ball. Hoeing, who has alternated between starting and relieving since being promoted from the minors April 25, walked three and struck out two and was lifted after a season-high 65 pitches.

“It’s another step in the right direction,” Hoeing said. “The walks definitely increased my pitch count. Other than that, I was happy with how it went.”

Arraez snapped a scoreless tie with his two-run shot in the fifth. He drove the second pitch from Pirates starter Osvaldo Bido over the wall in right for his third homer. Before the blast, Arraez predicted to coaches he would go deep.

“The guy just tells you what he’s going to do every single time and he does it,” Schumaker said. “I’m kind of a loss for what is happening and it’s almost July.”

Berti reached on a leadoff single ahead of Arraez’s shot when the Pirates unsuccessfully challenged that left-fielder Josh Palacios controlled the ball with his diving attempt to catch Berti’s line drive.

The Pirates were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position until Carlos Santana’s RBI single off Dylan Floro in the eighth. McCutchen hit a double down the third base line and scored on Santana’s two-out line drive to left.

Bido gave up two runs, nine hits and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings.

FLUSHING THE BAD ONE

After allowing two solo homers in the series opener Thursday, Nardi wanted to atone for the frustrating appearance. The left-hander kept Pirates automatic runner Henry Davis at second with the three strikeouts.

“What happened the other night is bound to happen,” Nardi said. “I didn’t let that affect me. Just came in tonight and did my thing.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: 1B-DH Ji Man Choi (strained left Achilles) went 1 for 2 in a rehab game with Double-A Altoona on Thursday.

Marlins: OF Avisaíl García (left back tightness) increased his running volume and weight workouts but has not transitioned to baseball activities.