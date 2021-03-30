Jon Jones Demands Release From “Depressing” UFC: “I Feel Like My Wings Are Being Clipped”

Jon Jones recently took to Twitter and sent out a series of now-deleted tweets, asking UFC to release him from his contract and cut him from the roster. The pound-for-pound king claimed that the UFC industry “has been nothing but depressing for me,” alleging that his boss Dana White hates him. He also added that he feels like “my wings are being clipped” and would love to take his talents elsewhere.

Jon Jones Record: Jon Jones asks for release from UFC

The shocking tweets by Jones come just a day after he asked Dana White to “show me the money” following Francis Ngannou’s title win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. The message was obviously in reference to a proposed clash with the newly-crowned champion as Bonny was promised a title shot weeks after he vacated his light heavyweight strap to move to the 265lb division. After seeing Jon Jones’ tweet, Dana White fired back at the former champion for demanding a bigger payday for the Ngannou fight.

“Listen, I can sit here all day and tell you, what’s show me the money mean? I tell you guys this all the time. You can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to?” White said at the UFC 260 post-fight conference. READ | Francis Ngannou stops Miocic, claims UFC heavyweight title

Jon Jones Record: Jon Jones blasts Dana White

Things got even worse when Dana White suggested that Jon Jones is afraid of fighting Francis Ngannou and is making various excuses to remove himself from the conversations. In response, Jon Jones asked for his release from the promotion and made it clear that he’s ready to fight the Predator, claiming his major concern is the paycheck.

Jon Jones next fight: Previous altercations

This is not the first time Jon Jones has publically slammed White over his pay. Almost a year ago, Jones showed interest in fighting Ngannou and even UFC was interested in making the bout happen. However, things fell apart when UFC denied giving Jones a much-bigger purse, leading the two parties to share some harsh words at various conferences and interviews.

Despite the differences, Jon Jones decided to stay in the light heavyweight division, defending his title multiple times before vacating it. For the past few months he was training for his heavyweight debut, but now his latest tweets have cast doubts on a title fight with Ngannou. So, it has to be seen whether UFC releases Jones or gives him the biggest paycheck of his MMA career.

