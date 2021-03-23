Jon Jones Reignites GOAT Debate With Khabib Nurmagomedov By Mocking Him In Deleted Post

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has once again reignited his UFC Greatest of All Time (GOAT) feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov, taking a dig at the lightweight king. The Russian retired from MMA last October, following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, taking his undefeated record to 29-0. At the post-fight conference, The Eagle called for the UFC officials to make him the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world, a move that will see Khabib take Jon Jones’ spot on the list.

Jon Jones vs Khabib Nurmagomedov: Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement

While fans and pundits all over the world were hailing Nurmagomedov as one of the greatest to ever enter the octagon, Jones was an exception as he took to Twitter and compared his record with the Dagestani's. And following Dana White’s recent confirmation that Nurmagomedov will never return to the octagon as a fighter, Jones shared a meme on his Instagram page, taking yet another shot at the lightweight champ.

Jon Jones vs Khabib Nurmagomedov: Jones trolls Khabib

The meme showed Khabib at the seventh spot, celebrating his four title wins, while Jones was at the top with 14 title wins to his name. Right next to Jones was George St-Pierre with 13 title wins, followed by Demetrious Johnson (12), Anderson Silva (11), José Aldo (8), Stipe Miocic (6) and in the end Nurmagomedov (4). “Nothing wrong with going out on top, enjoy retirement kid,” Jon Jones wrote before deleting the entire post.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement: Jones on Khabib’s legacy

Just days after UFC 254, Jon Jones shared a video on his Twitter page where he slammed Khabib fans for comparing The Eagle to him. Jon Jones, who defended his light heavyweight title eight times in his first reign as champion, claimed that Nurmagomedov has been in only four title fights throughout his career. He used this as an excuse to claim Khabib is not even close to him when it comes to total title defences.

Since then, Jon Jones has vacated his light heavyweight title and is currently training to make his heavyweight debut. According to reports, Bonny will reclaim his top spot in the P4P rankings as he’s preparing to start the next chapter in UFC, while Nurmagomedov has retired from the sport.

Jon Jones has a response for anyone who thinks Khabib is the GOAT ðŸ pic.twitter.com/lDHQ74RmVO — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 26, 2020

Image Source: AP, UFC/ Twitter