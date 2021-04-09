Jon Jones Says Francis Ngannou Bout “will Happen” As He Shows Off Heavyweight Physique

After Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic to become the new UFC heavyweight champion at UFC 260, fans were eagerly waiting for the announcement of Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou. However, that didn’t happen as Jones went on to have some back and forth with the promotion, related to his pay. Bonny has publically stated that an offer in the range of “$8-10 million” would be “way too low” for him but expects UFC to do right by him and make the mega-fight happen.

Jon Jones UFC record: Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou

The former light heavyweight champion claims that if the bout doesn’t happen then it will be one of the biggest tragedies in the sport. “It would be a real tragedy. It will happen all in good time. We are patient and like I said, just doing what we can do and control what we can control,” he told Fight Hype. However, Jon Jones is positive that the clash will indeed happen in the near future, stating that it’s the ‘greatest fight of our generation’.

Jon Jones UFC record: Jones on Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis 2

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, UFC is not interested in paying Jon Jones a huge amount for the fight and are going after Derrick Lewis instead. While commenting on the same, Jones said that he has no problem in being Ngannou’s second or third opponent for the title as his primary goal is to get his hands on the heavyweight crown. Jones is even ready to fight Lewis if he manages to win the title from the champion.

UFC news: Jon Jones shows off heavyweight physique

While UFC is yet to make Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou official, Bonny has continued to train for his heavyweight debut. On Thursday, the 33-year-old posted a number of snaps from his recent training session, where the former light heavyweight king can be seen doing various drills. Earlier, Jones also took part in a wrestling session, crediting powerlifter Stan Efferding for taking his training to a different level.

UFC news: Fans impressed with Jones’ physique

After Jones shared some pictures and a video from his training session on Twitter, many fans were left impressed, while others claimed that the bulky physique has slowed Bonny’s movement. “I won’t lie you look kinda slow bro. Trust the process, keep pushing bro,” wrote a fan. “If you beat Francis you are the GOAT, no debate,” added another.

Image Source: Jon Jones/ Twitter