Jon Jones Shares Meme On How He, Dana White Will React After Ngannou Bout Deal Gets Done

Jon Jones and the UFC are currently involved in very public contract negotiation for the possible Francis Ngannou bout that started after the Predator knocked out Stipe Miocic to become the new heavyweight king at UFC 260. According to reports, the 33-year-old is next in the line for a title shot but is asking for a huge paycheck to fight Ngannou. However, the former UFC light heavyweight champion is optimistic that the two parties will soon reach a deal and will make the fight happen.

Bonny has made it clear that he won’t be making his heavyweight debut for $8 or $10 million as it’s “way too low for a fight of this magnitude”. In addition, Jones said that he’s been underpaid throughout his entire UFC career and is hoping to finally get paid what he believes is right. Not just that, Jon Jones believes that he might have “pissed off” Dana White with his recent comments, adding that the UFC supremo might even hate him.

I’ve been working my ass off for years, concussions, surgeries, fighting the Toughest competition UFC had to offer throughout my 20s for right around 2 million per fight. I’m just trying to have my payday, the fight that all of us fighters Believe is one day possible. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones: Jon Jones shares a meme

Despite going back and forth with Dana White and the UFC in past weeks, Jon Jones has decided to bring a little change to his attitude as he recently shared a heart whelming video on Twitter, while tagging White. He posted a TikTok video of two friends reuniting with each other after three years apart. The duo, who served in the military together, hugged and laughed after seeing each other, with one even jumping in excitement. But Jones shared the video by giving it his own twist, calming that’s how he and Dana White will reunite after they finalise the Ngannou bout.

Ngannou next fight: Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones

Jon Jones has not fought since February 2020, when defeated Dominick Reyes via a controversial unanimous decision, defending his light heavyweight strap for the final time. Just a few months after the bout, Bonny vacated the title and announcing his move to the heavyweight division. For the past year or so, Jones has been bulking up and putting on muscle for his heavyweight debut, with an opponent yet to be finalised.

Fans are really hoping for the Francis Ngannou bout to happen, considering the clash has the calibre to break major PPV records. Even Ngannou is on board to fight Jon Jones, telling TMZ that Bonny deserves the huge pay as he’s one of the greatest fighters to ever step foot inside the octagon. “I think (for) a mega-fight, everyone likes to have a mega pay. (So do I). I want that fight, I would like to have a good pay. And every other fighter out there would like that,” Ngannou added.

Image Source: Jon Jones/ Twitter, UFC/ YouTube