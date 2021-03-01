Jon Jones Shows Off Heavyweight Physique And Power Ahead Of UFC Return: Watch

Two-time light heavyweight champion and former pound-for-pound king, Jon Jones looks ready to take over the heavyweight division, once he returns to the UFC octagon. Jones, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters ever, vacated his 205lb strap in August 2020 to move to the heavyweight division in order to test himself. Since then he has not entered the UFC octagon, with his last fight coming at UFC 247, where he defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision (48-47, 48–47, 49–46).

Bonny is yet to make his heavyweight debut, with some claiming that the American is waiting for the right opportunity, possibly to fight for the prestigious 265lb title. In addition, Jon Jones is also busy bulking up in a bid to handle the bigger guys. Recently, the 33-year-old shared a video on his social media where he can be seen showing off his new bulked-up physique and terrifying power as he trains with his coach Mike Winkeljohn.

I feel like I move pretty good for a fat boy, I believe I’ll be moving at my all-time best once I actually get in shape pic.twitter.com/qjEsXfShid — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 26, 2021

Jon Jones physique: Fans criticise Jon Jones

Even though Jones thinks that he moves “pretty good for a fat boy,” many fans think differently. Some believe that the former light heavyweight champion has gotten a lot slower due to his new physique, with others adding that heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will stop him with his speed. "I wouldn’t have posted this. You looking slower bro," wrote a fan. "Slow and sloppy and this is just pad work, I can only imagine what sparring looks like," another added. "Sheesh, looking a little slow," commented the third.

However, former UFC champion and Jones’ friend, Holly Holm, thinks that Bones will succeed at his new weight class. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Holm said that Jon Jones is one of the greatest for a reason as he is not going to go to the heavyweight division ‘half-assed’. She said Jones is joining the division with a purpose and “he’s going to do it right. That’s what he’s always done”.

Jon Jones physique: Why Bones left the light heavyweight division

While talking to ESPN, Jon Jones revealed that while he had fun fighting in the LWH division, he was not scared of the top contenders anymore. He said he decided to move to the 265lb category because the heavyweights are “intimidating” and will drive him to put in some extra work. “With these next guys I’m going to be going up against, I respect these guys. These guys are intimidating — they’re intimidating as (expletive). It just gets me up in a whole different way,” he added.

Image Source: Jon Jones/ Instagram