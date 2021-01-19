Jon Jones Slammed By Fans For Posting Video Of Him Shooting A Wild Boar From Helicopter

Jon Jones recently received a lot of heat from fans and possibly animal rights activists for sharing a video of himself on Instagram, where he can be seen shooting a wild boar dead. The former pound-for-pound juggernaut, who vacated his light heavyweight title last month, is currently busy beefing up before his highly-anticipated move up to the heavyweight division. However, when he’s not training or strategising for his upcoming bout, Jones uses his spare time to go hunting with friends.

Jon Jones hunting: Bones shoots wild boar from helicopter

Bones, who loves hunting and firearms, couldn’t resist himself from sharing a video of his recent kill with his fans, which got him into a lot of trouble. In the clip, Jon Jones can be seen in a helicopter, pursuing a boar, before shooting it down. “One shot, one kill, lots of bacon,” Bones wrote in the caption while thanking ‘medal of honour recipient Patrick Payne,’ who is his hunting partner.

Watch the video by clicking here

Disclaimer: Viewer discretion is advised.

Jon Jones shooting: Fans criticise former light heavyweight champion

Within a few hours, the video went viral and received more than 320k likes and 21k comments on Instagram. While few were impressed with Jones’ shooting skills, others were enraged to see the former champion shoot a helpless animal. “Shooting an animal from a helicopter is weak. That's not hunting,” wrote a fan. “That's not hunting, that's pay to win,” another added.

Jon Jones hunting: Bony releases apology

Later, Jon Jones took to Twitter and apologised to the fans who felt “uncomfortable” after watching his video. However, though he was apologetic, he admitted that he’s “excited for my shipment of meat to get to Albuquerque”. He then slammed some of the haters by claiming, “half you guys that are offended eats sausages and bacon on a daily basis”. Despite the criticism, Jon Jones is yet to take the video down from his Instagram page.

“I took my time with that first shot to make sure the animal did not suffer,” Jon Jones on shooting a wild boar.

Image Source: AP, Jon Jones Instagram