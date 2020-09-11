Jon Moxley Vs Lance Archer Set For Anniversary Show; Chris Jericho, Hager Want Tag Titles

At AEW All Out, World Champion Jon Moxley defeated MJF to retain his title. However, on the same day, Lance Archer won the 21-man Casino Battle Royale and became Moxley’s next opponent, giving the champion no time to rest. This week, AEW confirmed that Jon Moxley would defend his championship against Lance Archer during AEW Dynamite’s Anniversary show, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 14. Another major announcement came from former champion Chris Jericho who made it clear that he and his partner Jake Hager are coming after the AEW World Tag-Team titles which is currently held by the FTR.

According to fans, Jon Moxley would successfully defend his title against Lance Archer and would go on to start a feud with another A-list AEW superstar, namely Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Wardlow and others. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager, on the other hand, would have to wait for their title shot as FTR is currently in a feud with Jurassic Express. However, many claim that FTR vs Chris Jericho & Jake Hager could also take place at the Anniversary show.

AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley and Lance Archer trade words

After Jon Moxley vs Lance Archer was made official, Lance Archer appeared on the screen with Jake Roberts. Roberts claimed that the champion is going to piss himself when he meets Lance Archer in the ring, while the No.1 contender vowed to end Jon Moxley’s title reign. Later on the show, Moxley admitted that things are not getting easier for him in his reign as AEW World champion, nor should they. He then said he’s not afraid of Archer and asked him to meet him at the Anniversary show.

AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho and Jake Hager set their eye on the tag titles

In the latest episode, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager went up against Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss in a tag-team match. The match was incredible, but in the end The Inner Circle members came out on top. After the match, Chris Jericho made it clear that he and Jake Hager are coming after the AEW World Tag-Teams titles held by FTR.

