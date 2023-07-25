Jones Homers And Trejo Has 4 Hits As The Rockies Beat The Nationals 10-6

Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer, Alan Trejo had a double and three singles, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 10-6 on Monday night.

Karl Kauffman pitched four-plus innings of one-run relief for his first major league win as last-place Colorado (40-60) improved to 6-3 since the All-Star break.

Kauffmann (1-3), called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Albuquerque, had a 10.19 ERA over five previous appearances — three of them starts. He entered after opener Jake Bird worked two innings and wasn’t removed until the first two batters reached in the seventh. Kauffmann was charged with a run and two hits.

“I just felt like I was on the attack pretty early,” Kauffmann said. “Fastball, changeup, those were kind of the two I had going for me today. And just trying to command the ball at the bottom of the zone for the most part. Would have liked to get through that seventh inning.”

Jeimer Candelario had a three-run homer and a double for the Nationals, who were looking for their first four-game winning streak of the season.

Patrick Corbin (6-11) gave up six runs — five earned — and 10 hits over 6 1/3 innings.

The Rockies took a 2-0 lead in the fourth. With runners on first and second, Randal Grichuk singled to right-center. Jurickson Profar scored from second and, when center fielder Alex Call bobbled the ball, Ezequiel Tovar scored behind him.

Colorado appeared to increase its lead to 3-0 on Grichuk’s single to right with one out in the sixth. Washington challenged the play, however, and the safe call at the plate was overturned as the replay review showed catcher Keibert Ruiz tagged Tovar before he touched the plate.

Jones batted next and homered to center to make it 4-0. Colorado kept adding on, scoring two runs each in the seventh, eighth and ninth, including an RBI single by Trejo to make 10-4.

“Six zeros to start the game was ideal,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “And then our offense sort of took off in a number of ways. It was all around a good win.”

Ruiz’s RBI single made it 6-1 with no outs in the seventh. With runners on first and second, Dominic Smith lined out to third. Trejo tried to double up Joey Meneses at second, but his throw went over the head of second baseman Harold Castro. Menenes went to third and Ruiz scrambled to second, but Ruiz did not tag up at first and the Rockies doubled him up to short-circuit the rally.

“I think it was just a brain freeze,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He started going back and then when he saw the ball go over his head, he just took off running to second. I saw it, I go, ‘Oh boy, it’s not good.’”

Candelario cut the deficit to 8-4 when he homered in the eighth.

“Today we were getting ourselves out early in the count,” Candelario said. “We weren’t patient, letting the guy come to us. That’s what we did in the seventh, eighth and ninth inning, and hopefully we can do the same thing tomorrow.”