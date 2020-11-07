Jorge Masvidal Lauded Online For Kind Gesture Dedicated To Fan Recovering In Hospital

2020 has been a fine year for UFC welterweight fighter Jorge Masvidal. Despite losing his title bout against Kamaru Usman, Masvidal's popularity in the MMA community has massively risen this year. The UFC campaigner has finally reached the point in his career where he can be called as an established UFC star, as he trains for a potential bout against Colby Covington.

Masvidal's popularity among fans is not only due to his exploits inside the octagon but also for his several kind gestures towards his fans. Back in August, Masvidal made the headlines after he sent a voice message to one of his hardcore fans, who was recuperating in the hospital. Masvidal's Instagram chat made the rounds on the internet where he received a message from a fan, who said his father, Vance Smythe, is a big fan of the fighter and that he is currently fighting in the hospital after a rear-end accident with a semi-truck.

While the severity of the injuries was not mentioned, his son said in the chat that he would really appreciate if Masvidal would pray for his fast recovery. Masvidal replied with: "Tell him I said GOD Bless and keep fighting till you win". The 35-year-old then proceeded to send a voice message for the patient.

In recent weeks, Jorge Masvidal has been busy promoting Donald Trump's campaign to win the US Election 2020. Last month, Masvidal teamed up with Donald Trump Jr in a promotional campaign in Florida, where he took part in a ‘Fighters Against Socialism’ bus tour that stopped in Orlando, Coconut Creek and Miami. The 35-year-old even gave a speech for the Hispanic community in Florida where he addressed the supposed dangers of socialism and communism in the country.

Democrat leader and former US VP, Joe Biden, is likely to be elected as the new President of the United States after he took the lead in three crucial states - Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada - winning any one of which would guarantee his victory. Trump's campaign has repeatedly argued that "illegal voter" influence is the reason Biden has a lead over him. His reps even filed lawsuits against several states over the ineligibility of voter ballots being counted after election day; but lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan were dismissed.

Over the last couple of days, Masvidal has posted numerous posts to his Twitter handle, with links to reports that support Trump's claims over 'ballot ineligibility'.

Math 101 https://t.co/yYOjZpccNH — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 7, 2020

As per wealthypersons.com, the Jorge Masvidal net worth stands somewhere around $14 million. His big-money fights came in 2019 and 2020 where he beat Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz (all three in 2019) before losing to Kamaru Usman this year. Masvidal's record stands at 35-14 in his MMA career.

Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren highlights

