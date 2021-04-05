Jorge Masvidal Vows To Break Kamaru Usman’s Bones “like A Chicken Wing” At UFC 261

BMF champion Jorge Masvidal recently took to social media and slammed UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, while also making fun of former arch-rival Ben Askren. After almost a year of absence from the UFC octagon, The Gamebred will make his highly-anticipated return on April 24 as he’s set to face Usman in a rematch at UFC 261. The two first collided at UFC 251, where the Nigerian Nightmare successfully made his first title defence.

Jorge Masvidal record: Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman 2

In the profanity-laced video, Jorge Masvidal vowed to end Kamaru Usman’s championship run, while referring to the time he knocked out Ben Askren at UFC 239. He stopped the former Bellator MMA champion in just five seconds with a spectacular flying knee to the face, breaking the fastest UFC KO record. “Another picture-perfect moment is coming up—courtesy of [Kamaru] Usman's face. [I] can't wait. I'm going to break those bones in your face like a f**king chicken wing,” Masvidal said.

Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman 2: Jorge Masvidal next fight

Jorge Masvidal claimed that he lost to Usman at UFC 251 only because he didn’t receive enough time to prepare properly. Notably, The Gamebred stepped inside the octagon to face the champion in just a week's notice after Gilbert Burns' withdrawal. While addressing the same in his post-fight interview speech after UFC 258, Usman called out Masvidal and said that he doesn’t like The BMF making excuses for his loss.

“The only reason this man took the (UFC 251) fight is because it was on six days notice and he had a built-in excuse,” he said. While adding to his rant, the welterweight champion announced that he’s ready to give Jorge Masvidal all the time he needs to prepare for their second bout as he wants to shut him down for good. Masvidal is now getting almost six weeks to prepare for his upcoming bout, which has a lot of hype surrounding it, considering both the fighters would be in peak form when they meet again at UFC 261.

Jorge Masvidal next fight: Masvidal adds to his rant

Later in the video, Masvidal claimed that Usman crossed a line when he said - “He thinks he's Jesus, I'll put him in a coffin this time”. Masvidal said that he has never called himself Jesus, saying the champion hurt the religious feelings of many people by adding “Jesus” in his rant. “Usman, don't you worry, you shouldn't have said s**t about my religion, you little b***h. [I've] never called myself Jesus. I can't wait, though, to f**king end you’re a** in a very violent way,” he concluded.

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube, Kamaru Usman/ Twitter