Josh Donaldson Signs A Four Year $92 Million Deal With Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins were expected to go big this offseason. However, a relatively quiet offseason was surprising from the Twins. Finally, the Minnesota franchise have made the ‘impact signing’ that they wanted by acquiring free agent Josh Donaldson. Donaldson signed a four-year $92 million contract with the Minnesota Twins.

From the beginning of the winter, the Minnesota Twins were the sneaky favorite to sign Josh Donaldson. They made a big impression on him in their pitch meeting, and Donaldson’s connection with manager Rocco Baldelli was immediate and strong. An excellent fit for both parties. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 15, 2020

Twins failed to acquire an 'impact' starting pitcher

The Minnesota Twins slammed opponents into submission as they won the American League Central last year. The Twins arrived in the offseason looking for what they labelled as an “impact” starting pitcher in free agency. However, things didn’t go as planned for chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine. The Twins' price range meant that Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg were out of their reach. The Twins tried their hands at acquiring Madison Bumgarner, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Zack Wheeler. However, all of them chose to not move to Minnesota.

Josh Donaldson's Twins deal: Free-agent signs a four-year $92 million deal

The Twins, after their failed moves for a starting pitcher, decided to take the money reserved for starter and boost an already formidable lineup by signing third baseman Josh Donaldson for $92 million. Donaldson wanted to rebuild his value after an injury-hit 2018 season and subsequently signed a one-year $23 million deal with Braves. Josh Donaldson was successful in rebuilding his value, considering his $92 million contract comes close to the $110 million he was looking at.

Where does Josh Donaldson fit in at the Twins?

In 2019, Josh Donaldson had a strong bounce-back MLB season in 2019. He hit 37 home runs while slashing .259/.379/.521 for the Atlanta Braves in 155 games. Twins set an MLB record with 307 home runs last season. It will be boosted by Josh Donaldson’s acquisition. Last year, the Twins also became the first team in MLB history to have five players hit at least 30 home runs in a season. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz led the way with 41 and was shadowed by right fielder Max Kepler (36), third baseman Miguel Sano (34), left fielder Eddie Rosario (32) and catcher Mitch Garver (31). The Twins would hope that Josh Donaldson can repeat his heroics from last season as the Twins look to add another title to their set.

