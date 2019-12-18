The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Josh Gordon Deletes Instagram Account After Latest NFL Suspension Over Substance Abuse

other sports

Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been handed an indefinite suspension for violation of the NFL's substance-abuse and performance-enhancing drug policy.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon’s indefinite suspension from NFL has been followed by an indefinite absence from social media. The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver was suspended by his team after he was found in violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse and performance-enhancing drug policy. It now appears that Josh Gordon has deleted his Instagram page after his latest suspension.

Also Read | Josh Gordon Handed Indefinite Suspension For Violating NFL's Substance Abuse Policy

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver goes missing from social media

Josh Gordon featured for the Seattle Seahawks during the win over Carolina Panthers in their NFL Week 15 matchup. In fact, the former Super Bowl champion had an impressive 58-yard reception during that game. Incidentally, the Seattle Seahawks’ win over the Panthers also clinched their NFL Playoffs spot this season. However, it now appears that Josh Gordon will play no part in their Week 16 and Week 17 fixtures after his latest suspension.

Also Read | NFL Pro Bowl 2020 Rosters: Baltimore Ravens Tie Pro Bowl Record, Lamar Jackson Leads

This was far from Josh Gordon’s first suspension in the NFL. The former Super Bowl champion was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2012. Just one season later, Josh Gordon was handed his first suspension for violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. This suspension was then followed by a slew of suspensions. Josh Gordon served a one-year suspension in 2015, which was then followed by a move to the New England Patriots in 2018. In December that year, he was once again suspended for violating the NFL’s drug policy. Earlier this year, Josh Gordon was waived off by the Patriots. The Seahawks then opted to claim him off waivers at the beginning of November.

Also Read | Drew Brees Makes NFL History As Saints Go Marching With 34-7 Win Over Rudderless Colts

Also Read | NFL Playoffs: AFC, NFC Standings After Week 15 That Witnessed Multiple Records Being Made

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES