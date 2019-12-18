Josh Gordon Deletes Instagram Account After Latest NFL Suspension Over Substance Abuse

Josh Gordon’s indefinite suspension from NFL has been followed by an indefinite absence from social media. The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver was suspended by his team after he was found in violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse and performance-enhancing drug policy. It now appears that Josh Gordon has deleted his Instagram page after his latest suspension.

Also Read | Josh Gordon Handed Indefinite Suspension For Violating NFL's Substance Abuse Policy

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver goes missing from social media

Josh Gordon featured for the Seattle Seahawks during the win over Carolina Panthers in their NFL Week 15 matchup. In fact, the former Super Bowl champion had an impressive 58-yard reception during that game. Incidentally, the Seattle Seahawks’ win over the Panthers also clinched their NFL Playoffs spot this season. However, it now appears that Josh Gordon will play no part in their Week 16 and Week 17 fixtures after his latest suspension.

Also Read | NFL Pro Bowl 2020 Rosters: Baltimore Ravens Tie Pro Bowl Record, Lamar Jackson Leads

Josh Gordon is an amazing player but has personal struggles that are real and with us ⁦@uninterrupted⁩ he really opened up and explained detailed his struggles https://t.co/1FH3uHGpp4 — Maverick Carter (@mavcarter) December 17, 2019

This was far from Josh Gordon’s first suspension in the NFL. The former Super Bowl champion was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2012. Just one season later, Josh Gordon was handed his first suspension for violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. This suspension was then followed by a slew of suspensions. Josh Gordon served a one-year suspension in 2015, which was then followed by a move to the New England Patriots in 2018. In December that year, he was once again suspended for violating the NFL’s drug policy. Earlier this year, Josh Gordon was waived off by the Patriots. The Seahawks then opted to claim him off waivers at the beginning of November.

Also Read | Drew Brees Makes NFL History As Saints Go Marching With 34-7 Win Over Rudderless Colts

Also Read | NFL Playoffs: AFC, NFC Standings After Week 15 That Witnessed Multiple Records Being Made