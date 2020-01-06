Josh McCown Emotionally Hints At Retiring After Eagles Lose On His Belated Playoffs Debut

The Philadelphia Eagles crashed out of the National Football League (NFL) playoffs after losing 9-17 to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Wild Card round. While their elimination from the playoffs must have stung the Eagles, their game was an emotional night for long-time journeyman Josh McCown. McCown, 40, became the oldest quarterback to make his post-season debut. Although the Eagles lost, the game was still a huge moment for Eagles' backup quarterback.

Josh McCown was choked up at the podium explaining what it meant to him and his family to play his first playoff game.



Gave it everything he had 👏 pic.twitter.com/5ivIFxpJcI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Antonio Brown Draws Common Thread Between Steelers, Raiders, Bills, Patriots, Saints

Josh McCown started the game on Sunday night (Monday IST) on the bench. But a head injury to Carson Wentz meant McCown was handed his playoffs debut. The 40-year-old completed 18 of his 24 pass attempts for 174 yards but failed to get his team into the end zone in an eventual loss for the Eagles.

Emotional moment between Josh McCown and Zach Ertz ❤️



(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/J1Qno08IaS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 6, 2020

During the post-game press conference, an emotional Josh McCown admitted that he enjoyed a stellar career and gave it all in his 17-year career. The Eagles star is most likely to have played his last game in the NFL and expressed his gratitude to his wife and family for their support during all these years. McCown shared his thoughts on his playoffs debut, stating it was just fun to get out on the field for the special game.

Also Read | Brady Exits NFL Playoffs With Loss, Uncertain Future

Josh McCown's NFL career

Josh McCown is the only active player from the 2002 draft class. In his 17-year-career, he played for 12 sides in the NFL that includes the likes of Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. McCown threw for 17,731 yards and registered 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions over the course of his career. He went 23–53 (win-loss) as a starter. McCown announced his retirement back in June 2019 citing his desire to spend time with his family. However, he turned back on that decision in August that year to sign up for the Eagles. He played three games for the Eagles on course to their National Football Conference Eastern Division (NFC East) title-winning campaign.

"It was a heck of a ride. I left it all out there, I know that much." - Josh McCown

Also Read | Wilson Leads Seahawks Past Eagles 17-9

Watch: Josh McCown's post-game press conference

Also Read | Eagles' Ertz Guts Out Playoff Loss With Kidney, Rib Injuries