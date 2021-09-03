JP Nadda Pens Congratulatory Message For Praveen Kumar As He Wins Silver At Paralympics

On Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda turned to social media to congratulate Praveen Kumar on winning the silver medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Nadda said on Twitter that it is a "proud" moment for the whole of India, adding "the nation is immensely proud of his accomplishments". The Indian Paralympian won the silver medal in the men's high jump T44 event after registering a jump of 2.07m. The 18-year-old also broke the Asian record in the process.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier congratulated Praveen on his second-place result at the Paralympic Games. PM Modi took to Twitter to claim that Praveen's medal-winning achievement was the result of his "hardwork." PM Modi also wished the Indian sportsman the best of luck in his future endeavours. Earlier, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Praveen on his medal-winning performance. Several other prominent personalities, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, also wished the Indian Paralympian on his achievement.

Praveen Kumar's career

The 18-year-old high jumper had made it to the men's high jump T64 final with a lot of promise, courtesy of a personal best of 2.05m. Kumar was termed as one of the strongest contenders in the Indian contingent to ensure a podium finish in the event. The young athlete had missed out on a bronze medal marginally at the 2019 Junior World Para Athletics Championships. However, Kumar marked a jump of 1.92m to finish fourth-place at the Junior Championships making it his personal best. The fourth-place finish also ensured the sixth Paralympic qualification spot for India.

Following this, Praveen Kumar went on to win his first senior international gold medal at the 12th Fazza International World Para Athletics Grand Prix earlier this year. Praveen's personal best of 2.05m at the event had set a new record. This performance of 2.05m had put him in the top three amongst his competitors, making him a medal contender at the final event. The Asian record holder had then said that he was determined to win the gold at the Tokyo Paralympics final. Praveen Kumar had one leg shorter since birth. The athlete went on to achieve greatness in sports. He is currently ranked 3rd in the world in the High Jump T44 category.

