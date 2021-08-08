Juhi Chawla Congratulates India's Olympic Medallists, Says 'very Proud Of All Our Winners'

As the Tokyo Olympic 2020 has come to an end, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla has posted a congratulatory tweet to all Indian athletes who bagged medals in the Olympic games. Like every citizen of the country, Chawla expressed how proud she was of the players. She wrote, 'I'm very proud of all our medal winners at the Olympics, their dedication, commitment is a lesson we must tell stories about to our children. All their efforts have borne fruit #Olympics #TokyoOlympics2020'.

Bollywood celebs take to social media to express pride

The entertainment fraternity was quick to congratulate all the athletes who bagged a medal for the country. However, in a great display of sportsmanship, many hailed the players who narrowly missed the medals, like the Women's Hockey team who ended up in the fourth rank. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and many more cheered for the athletes' wins.

Along with Bollywood stars across the South Indian film industry, the Marathi film industry and social media influencers celebrated India's victory at the Olympics 2020.

India's medals in Tokyo Olympics

India put on a commendable performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, with athletes showing great zeal in vying for medals. With seven medals in total, athletes brought home four bronze, two silvers and one gold home. Netizens and celebrities from across the country sent out congratulatory wishes to triumphed players on social media.

India recorded its best-ever haul after bagging a total of seven medals in the Olympics 2020 among the 126 athletes sent to Japan. Opening the tally for India on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics, Weightlifter Chanu Saikhom Mirabai bagged a silver medal. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain followed suit by winning a bronze medal. Shuttler PV Sindhu bagged Bronze along with Men's Hockey Team and Wrestler Bajrang Punia. Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinched the silver medal in Men's 57kg freestyle.

Keeping the hope alive in every Indian's heart for gold, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history on August 7 by bagging India's first gold in the Olympics 2020. The young athlete also ended a 100-year-old wait of bringing a medal in athletic games in the Olympics.

