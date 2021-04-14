Julian Edelman Net Worth, New England Patriots Career And Personal Life On NFL Retirement

For 12 years, Julian Edelman played with the New England Patriots. He won Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady, working his way from a college career. Now, after a decade, the star receiver will be ending his NFL career. Here is more on the Julian Edelman Patriots stint and the Julian Edelman net worth infomation.

Julian Edelman net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Edelman is worth $25 million. This speaks volumes about the Julian Edelman NFL career. In 2014, he was a free agent, re-signing to a four-year, $17 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2017, he signed a two-year, $11,000,000 contract. For the 2020 season, he earned from his two-year, $15,500,000 deal. During his career, he earned a total of $43,996,465 with the Patriots.

Who is Julian Edelman wife?

Currently, the 34-year-old NFL star is unmarried. He has also never been married before, and is reportedly single as of now. However, he has a four-year-old daughter called Lily Rose, born while he was with Swedish model Ella Rose. In 2019, Edelman spoke to Extra TV, sharing how believes fatherhood has changed him.

He spoke about her having him wrapped around her little finger, adding that it was amazing having a little human around. "Looks like your mom, looks like your dad, you see your sister. It definitely helps you get through tough days. You definitely see your life change because your priorities are going in different areas".

Edelman's daughter was born in 2016 at the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in California. The receiver also dated Brazilian model Adriana Lima from 2016 to 2017.

Julian Edelman Patriots retirement: Why did Julian Edelman retire?

On Monday, Edelman announced his retirement. The 'Why did Julian Edelman retire?' answer is his knee injury, which affected his 2020 season, where he played only six games. "Nothing in my career has ever come easy. And no surprise, this isn’t going to come easy either," he said in his social media video, tearful. "I’ve always said I’m going to go until the wheels come off. And they finally have fallen off".

“By any measure of what constitutes an elite NFL career — wins, championships, production — Julian has it all,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in his statement. He added that not many can match what the Patriots star has done. The team's owner, Robert Kraft, referred to his career as "one of the great success stories in our franchise’s history".

Julian Edelman NFL career

Last season, Edelman played only six games. He had previously missed the 2017 season after an ACL tear in his right knee. He was to start the final year of his two-year, $15.5 million contract. He was a seventh-round pick in 2009, drafted from Kent State. He has had 58 rushing attempts for 413 yards, the most by a WR in Patriots history.

He is also ranked second with 620 receptions, and fourth in receiving yards (6822).

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image credits: AP)