Julian Edelman REJECTS Tom Brady And Bucs Move, Makes Sly Dig At Former Patriots Star

In a recent podcast appearance, Julian Edelman spoke about his retirement, explaining that he will not be moving to Tampa Bay to play with Tom Brady.

Last month, Julian Edelman announced his retirement. He played for the New England Patriots for 11 seasons, spending his entire career with the team. That being said, his retirement brought along some Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade rumors, wondering if he will head to the team to play with Tom Brady.  

Julian Edelman trade rumors: Edelman puts rest to Buccaneers trade rumors

With Rob Gronkowski and Brady with the Bucs, many were at least Edelman to go join his former teammates. To top that off, Gronkowski joked about the same, adding that he has a "69%" chance of Edelman coming to the Bucs. He added that if Edelman feels better, he might even return to the field. During the NFL Draft, Brady also spoke about Edelman being scared about telling Bill Belichick that he was coming to Tampa Bay. 

Edelman, however, has shut down these rumors. While he was on Michael Irvin's podcast, Edelman made it known that he was not looking to play for the Bucs. The wide receiver added that he is a "one-team guy" and believes he has nothing else he can give to the game. Per reports, Edelman will be focusing on his job on Inside the NFL. 

“My knee’s breaking down, I’m not gonna sit here, you know, I got everything I wanted,” Edelman said (via Boston Globe's Ben Volin). "I got three rings, played in a magical dynasty, with an unbelievable franchise coach, best quarterback of all times, like, yo, I’m not a greedy guy. I played to win, I played to compete, I don’t need anything else to prove. I’m good with what I did, I left it all out on the field". 

He added that he also not here to make a case. Per Edelman, he did not play to be in the hall of fame and believes it is an honour to even be mentioned. Edelman explained that something will happen if it does, and he will not be worrying about those things, but his job on Inside the NFL. 

Fans react to Edelman NFL trade rumors latest

 

(Image credits: AP, Julian Edelman Instagram)

