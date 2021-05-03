Julian Edelman Trade Rumors: Ex-Patriots WR Responds To Bucs Speculation, Brady Reunion

Last month, longtime New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman officially announced his plans to hang up his cleats and retire from the game of football. While Edelman made it pretty clear he would never play again, Tom Brady stirred the pot with a comment on his former teammate's retirement over the weekend. It led to speculation that Edelman might potentially reunite with Brady at Tampa Bay, but the 34-year-old has now doubled down on his comments, insisting that he plans to remain retired. Here is more on the Julian Edelman Tom Brady story and the Julian Edelman Bucs future -

Bucs trade rumors: Tom Brady sparks Julian Edelman trade rumors a month after WR announces retirement

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady successfully recruited a former Patriots teammate, Antonio Brown out of retirement in 2020 and he's trying to do it again in 2021 by ending the Julian Edelman Bucs association. A year after campaigning for the Buccaneers' acquisition of tight end Rob Gronkowski, who had previously hung up the cleats while playing for New England, Brady joked this week about Julian Edelman also joining him in Tampa Bay. The Julian Edelman Tom Brady camaraderie is well knowna amongst NFL fans.

Tom Brady knows Julian Edelman was just too scared to tell Bill Belichick the truth. ðŸ˜…



While speaking to Pat McAfee on his radio show, Brady said, “We know Julian didn’t retire. Let’s be honest. He’s just too scared to tell Bill (Belichick) he wants to come to Tampa.” Following Brady's comments, Pat McAfee floated the possibility of Edelman joining Brady down in Tampa. However, Edelman responded to the rumours, shutting down any possibility of a return to the NFL. The Buccaneers also have plenty of depth at the wide receiver position after bringing back Antonio Brown and drafting former North Texas standout Jaelon Darden over the weekend.

What did Julian Edelman say to Tom Brady? Legendary WR rules out NFL return

Although Brady's edgy remark sparked the Julian Edelman trade rumors being similar to him pulling off a Rob Gronkowski and unretiring to sign with the Bucs, Edelman shut down the Bucs trade rumors mill. On Sunday, the wideout took to Twitter and responded to McAfee's speculation. He wrote, "Ain’t going anywhere Bubs #foxboroforever".

Ain’t going any where Bubs #foxboroforever — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 2, 2021

Following his retirement last month, Edelman started selling "Foxboro Forever" merchandise on his official site. Speculation will probably continue to follow Edelman for a little while because there isn't much to talk about NFL-wise with the draft over. However, all of the signs point to his retirement being genuine.

Edelman, who turns 35 next month, was limited to just six games in 2020 due to a knee injury. He spent his entire 12-year career with the Patriots, who added him as a seventh-round draft pick out of Kent State back in 2009. He won three Super Bowl rings with the AFC East Division side.

