Julio Jones Trade Rumors: Falcons Star's Latest Comments Cast Doubt Over Future

Amid rampant speculation about whether his 10-year run with the Atlanta Falcons could be coming to an end, Julio Jones further fueled rumors about a possible split. On Monday, the seven-time Pro Bowler appeared to have addressed his future in Atlanta for the first time. The Falcons WR's recent comments have put a number of NFL franchises on red alert over Jones' availability.

Atlanta Falcons trade rumors: Julio Jones trade rumors

The persistent rumblings of a potential split between Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons saw a significant development with a single phone call on Monday. While it’s no secret that both sides have been open to a trade, Jones appeared to have put an end to his 10-year long stint with the Falcons. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport also reported that Jones requested a trade from the Falcons a few months ago, and the team has since agreed to listen to offers from interested suitors. However, the 32-year-old also mentioned that he has no interest in moving to Dallas.

What did Julio Jones say about his future in Atlanta? Julio Jones contract with Falcons

During an “Undisputed” episode on Fox Sports on Monday morning, co-host Shannon Sharpe asked Jones whether he wanted to stay in Atlanta. The two-time NFL yards receiving leader had a blunt response: "I’m out of there, man." Sharpe followed up asking where Jones wanted to go and if a move to the Cowboys was a possibility. A photo of Jones wearing a Dallas hoodie made the rounds on social media last week.



Falcons prefer not to trade Julio Jones in the NFC, but would do so for the right price. But now, with Jones wanting out of Atlanta, they are looking for the best value in either conference. https://t.co/D59vq0x9jz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2021



Jones replied, “I want to win. Listen, you know how people are with all that going on with the picture. I ain’t going to Dallas man. I never thought about going to them.” It is unclear whether Jones knew their phone call was on live television or not but Sharpe was heard at the end of the clip telling Jones he was live on the air before they hung up.



Julio Jones to @ShannonSharpe on his future in Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/94KfqzSFEg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2021



Jones was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons sixth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft and has spent 10 seasons with the NFC South division. Widely regarded as one of the best WR's in the NFL, Jones, who carries a cap hit north of $23 million in 2021 and is coming off the second-worst season of his career in terms of yardage and receptions. He still has one more year left on his Falcons contract. Although Jones only played in nine games last year, he still managed to record 771 receiving yards.

NFL trade rumors ahead of 2021 season

This blockbuster offseason is far from over, though the timeframe in which major trades are made has largely passed. It will be quite some time before we see how quarterback situations with Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are resolved, and by when large owners have already spent their money for 2021.

Image Credits - AP