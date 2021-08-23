Junior World Championships: PM Modi Congratulates India’s Athletes For 11-medal Haul

The World Junior Wrestling Championship (WJWC) was being hosted by United World Wrestling in Ufa, Russia. The tournament commenced on August 16 and ended on August 22. The Junior World Championship is an event that brings together the best wrestlers aged between 18 to 20 years old, every year. The Indian contingent did exceedingly this time, picking up a total of 11 medals- four silver, and seven bronze, amongst the men's and women's events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to take note of the exceptional performances and congratulated the athletes.

More power to the talented wrestlers! At the Junior World Wrestling Championships 2021, our Men’s and Women’s contingent comes back with a total of 11 medals including 4 Silvers. Kudos to the team for the success and best wishes for their future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2021

Women's Team at Junior World Wrestling Championship

Women grapplers Sanju Devi and Bhateri won silver medals in the 62kg and 65kg category respectively at the Junior Wrestling World Championships, in Ufa, Russia. However, a gold medal at the Junior Wrestling World Championships remained elusive for Team India.

On Thursday, Sanju made a remarkable comeback as she was down 0-5 and then eventually won against Azerbaijan's Birgul Soltanova by 8-5 in the semi-final while Bhateri defeated Tunisia's Jlassi Khadija and Romania's Amina Roxana Capezan to reach the title match.

This was India's 4th silver Junior Wrestling World Championships in Ufa. Bipasha (76kg) had won silver while Simran (50kg) and Sito (55kg) won bronze medals on Thursday, 19 August 2021. Meanwhile, the women's wrestling at the Junior World Championships came to an end for India with three silver and two bronze medals.

In the last medal bout for Indian women's wrestlers, Saneh(72kg) suffered a horrific knee injury while playing for the bronze against Russia's Mariam Guseinova. It was a closely contested bout until Saneh faced injury.

Men's Team at Junior World Wrestling Championship

Men's freestyle wrestlers won six medals with one silver and five bronze. On August 18, wrestler Anirudh Kumar picked up the bronze medal after he beat Azerbaijan's Aydin Ahmadov in the 125 kg category by an impressive score of 7-2 at the World Junior Wrestling Championship 2021.

On the other hand, Ravinder earned a silver medal for India in the 61kg Men's final in Ufa. Ravinder finished second at the table after getting defeated 3-9 by Iranian Grappler Rahman Amouzad. Ravinder earlier stormed into the finals by defeating Armenia’s Levik Mikayelyan in the semi-finals.

Ravi Malik missed out on a bronze medal in the 82 kg playoff as he lost to Saba Mamaladze from Georgia by technical superiority 0-8 in just 42 seconds meaning the Indian contingent won no medal in the Greco Roman style of wrestling.

The list of all the Indian medal winners at the WJWC

Men's Freestyle Wrestling

Silver: Ravinder (61kg)

Bronze: Yash (74kg)

Bronze: Gourav Baliyan (79kg)

Bronze: Pruthviraj Patil (92kg)

Bronze: Deepak (97kg)

Bronze: Anirudh Kumar (125kg)

Women's Wrestling

Silver: Bipasha (76kg)

Silver: Sanju (62kg)

Silver: Bhateri (65kg)

Bronze: Simran (50kg)

Bronze: Sito (55Kg)

(Image Credits: narendramodi.in/ @Media_SAI - Twitter)