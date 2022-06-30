Juri Vips Allowed To Race By Hitech As Formula 2 Responds Strongly Over His Racial Slur

Formula 2 on Wednesday took to social media and voiced their displeasure over the Hitech Grand Prix permitting Juri Vips to keep racing for them for the remainder of the season. Juri Vips has been in the headlines lately for making racist comments on Twitch. Following the episode, Vips has been suspended and dropped by the Red Bull junior driver programme.

Juri Vips racism: Formula 2 issues strong statement

Formula 2 (F2), in its statement, said: “Following the recent incident involving Juri Vips, F2 would like to reaffirm that the use of racist or discriminatory language cannot be tolerated in any environment. Hitech Grand Prix’s decision today is surprising and not one we would have taken. We will monitor the situation carefully with them to ensure that such behaviour is properly addressed.”

Hitech boss Oliver Oakes, in his statement, supported Juri Vips and said, “I have made the decision for Juri to keep his F2 seat with Hitech for the remainder of the season, a decision we have seriously debated. Allowing him to complete his season with Hitech is an opportunity for him to demonstrate, through his actions, the type of person he is. I have made it clear that I think the language used was totally unacceptable, but I choose to give him the chance to redeem himself".

He further added, “Hitech GP employs an inclusive workforce and has never condoned racist behaviour or offensive behaviour in any form. That said, if we live in a society where no one can make a mistake, then genuinely apologise, have the chance for redemption and learn from it – what does it say about society? I don’t know why he said what he said. I don’t know why he was streaming and playing COD [Call of Duty] at that time of day. Certainly, there are things which would have been far more beneficial for his career!"

“What I do know is that having his contract terminated by Red Bull as a result of his actions is a crushing experience for him, a deservedly severe punishment. The reality is there will not be unanimous agreement whether that punishment is sufficient, and that is totally understandable,” he concluded.

All you need to know about Juri Vips

Juri Vips made his debut in 2016, in the Italian F4 and ADAC Formula 4 championships driving for Prema Powerteam. He then made his way up the Formula 3, and made his debut in the F3 European Championship as a guest driver for Motopark in 2017. Juri Vips' Red Bull career started in 2018 after he won races at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone Circuit and ended the season fourth in the championship Vips joined Hitech Grand Prix in F3 for the 2019 season. Vips made his full-time Formula 2 debut in 2021 and finished the season with two wins, six podiums and the fastest lap.