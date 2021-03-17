Justin Gaethje Vs Michael Chandler Fight Very Likely, Winner Will Fight For LW Title

Justin Gaethje is set to make his highly-anticipated return soon against newcomer Michael Chandler. The Highlight has been away since his loss to the reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who submitted him in the second round at UFC 254 in Fight Island. Now, Gaethje must earn another opportunity to compete for the belt, which could soon be vacated, considering Nurmagomedov announced his retirement in the wake of his October 2020 win.

UFC news: Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler almost done

According to ESPN, Justin Gaethje will lock horns with Michael Chandler possibly by the end of this year. The former Bellator MMA champion made an impressive UFC debut at the co-main event of UFC 257 in January, knocking out top contender Dan Hooker. Because of the spectacular win, Michael Chandler, who is a hard-hitter and has a strong wrestling background, entered directly in the top five of the lightweight rankings, currently sitting at no.4. While Justin Gaethje is still two ranks ahead of him, The Iron will look to capitalise on his momentum.

Justin Gaethje next fight: The Khabib problem

Going into UFC 254, Justin Gaethje was believed to give Khabib Nurmagomedov his first-ever UFC loss. However, the champion tore through his defence and overwhelmed him with his acclaimed wrestling, before trapping him in a triangle choke to win. Afterwards, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement and since has shown zero interest in making a return. Despite that, UFC president Dana White has been adamant to bring the Russian back for one last run and is the key reason why Khabib is still the champion on papers.

UFC news: The stacked lightweight division

According to reports, the winner of the Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler bout could take on the winner of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 for the lightweight title - if UFC lets Khabib vacate it. Brazilian star Charles Oliveira is another major contender for the title after his demolition of Tony Ferguson, while Khabib's protégé Islam Makhachev also made a statement by battering Drew Dober earlier this month. Whatever happens, it will be fascinating to follow the lightweight division in the coming months.

In my house relaxing and looking at rankings. I’m thinking how about Gaethje vs Chandler , then we go Islam vs RDA and lastly give my boy Beneil the big fight and match him up with Tony Ferguson. What do y’all think? Exciting right? — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 11, 2021

Image Source: Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler/ Instagram