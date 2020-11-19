Justin Herbert TROLLED By Fans On Social Media After Chargers QB Shows Off his New Haircut

Justin Herbert has been sensational for the Los Angeles Chargers ever since taking over as their starting quarterback and his impressive performances on the field have placed him firmly in the running for the NFL's Rookie of the Year honours. However, on Wednesday, the Chargers QB surprised the NFL community with his new look, which soon became the topic of discussion for fans on social media. When Herbert arrived for his press conference on Wednesday, the 22-year-old had a short, buzz cut, quite the change-up from his flowing brown locks which covered his ears and forehead.

ALSO READ: NFL Coaches, Players On Fewer Fans Affecting Home-field Edge

BREAKING: Justin Herbert got a haircut. pic.twitter.com/EEU2IoEalm — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 18, 2020

Justin Herbert haircut: Chargers QB's new look becomes the talk of the town

Anthony Lynn's Los Angeles Chargers (2-7) have dropped three games in a row and lost six of their last seven games in the NFL. With the losses piling up, QB Justin Herbert opted to make some changes. Not on the field though, but instead a change in his appearance.

ALSO READ: All NFL Teams To Enter Intensive COVID-19 Protocol Saturday

When Herbert arrived for his weekly press conference on Wednesday, he looked like an entirely different person thanks to a new haircut. When asked about his new look, Herbert said that his strength and conditioning coach, John Lott, was the man behind clipping his hair and the sudden change in appearance. "I'm not a superstitious guy but it was getting long and I needed to get it cut," said Herbert.

ALSO READ: The Latest: NFL Backloads Schedule On Fall Masters Sunday

Justin Herbert said the last time he got a haircut was 2017 or 2018. This is absolutely FASCINATING. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 18, 2020

Justin Herbert memes: NFL rookie trolled by fans on social media

By his own admission, it was Herbert's first haircut in over two years. However, fans on Twitter had a field day mocking the Chargers star over his new look. One wrote, "Why does Justin Herbert look like the kid from Toy Story?", while another added, "Maybe the reason why the Chargers are losing games is that they have a 14-year-old at QB." A third wrote, "Is Herbert Benjamin Button-ing?

Went from stealing your girl to stealing your lunch money. https://t.co/VjmUNmkj0k — ŠtøčkŠtøøł (@lukemathewson31) November 18, 2020

Justin Herbert's mom: "Aww hunny, these came out GREAT!" pic.twitter.com/rmarOj29KM — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) November 18, 2020

Hopefully Justin Herbert’s new haircut equals wins. pic.twitter.com/ogsbdlngrc — JP25 Media (@JP25Media) November 18, 2020

ALSO READ: With Limited Fans, NFL Home Teams On Pace For Losing Record

#Chargers RG Trai Turner on if he is going to get a haircut from John Lott any time soon: "Nahhhhhh. I'm cool on that one..." — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 18, 2020

Even Herbert's teammate Trai Turner took a sly dig at John Lott when asked whether he would be fine with trusting one of the Chargers coaches to take care of his grooming. "Nahhh, I'm cool on that, don't need him (Lott) giving me any haircuts." Prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert was announced as a spokesman for Head & Shoulders shampoo. Despite his new haircut, Herbert will be hoping to continue his impressive form this term and a change in fortune for the Chargers.

Most TDs on 20+ yard throws by rookie QBs

1. Justin Herbert - 9

2. Joe Burrow - 1

2. Jake Luton - 1

4. Tua Tagovailoa - 0 pic.twitter.com/lXxaZKCzOp — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 18, 2020

Image Credits - Daniel Popper Twitter