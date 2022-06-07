Jyotiraditya Scindia Launches Air Sports Policy, To Transform India Into Air Sports Hub

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the National Air Sports Policy 2022 (NASP) on Tuesday. The policy seeks to make India one of the top destinations for air sports by 2030. The policy will cover air sports activities such as aerobatics, aeromodelling, paragliding, hand gliding, ballooning, drones, paramotoring, skydiving, etc. This comes after the ministry solicited public feedback on a draft of the National Air Sports Policy in January.

"It has been our effort to see that Air Sports gets an enthusiastic beginning. Today we're releasing National Air Sports Policy 2022. This is after much research, consultation & on basis of great resolve, we've come forward to you with this new architecture," Scindia said.

"Why this is important for India is the fact that we need to look at emerging sectors. And the air sports arena is one such area that has the ability to transform into a huge industry in India. The potential is prevalent for multifarious reasons," he added.

Release of National Air Sports Policy (NASP 2022) https://t.co/ur0ui9G6XH — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) June 7, 2022

Scindia on National Air Sports Policy

Scindia emphasised how India's geographical diversity might aid the country's development into a major air sports hub. He noted the various geographical elements that India has across the line, such as mountains, plains, and the sea.

"First of all, India has a huge geographic expanse. That geographic expanse extends from the Himalayas and the mountainous regions to our states in the northeast to the plains in central India to the coastal regions on the western-eastern coastline, and therefore you have the ability in this country to have the widest diversity of air sports," Scindia said.

Because of the large number of individuals under the age of 35, India has the potential to grow tremendously in the air sports sector, according to Scindia. Scindia said India's youth population is larger than the total population of Europe and three times that of America.

"Now combine that geographical advantage with the demographic dividend that India enjoys. 70 percent of India's population is below the age of 35. That means we are talking about close to about 950 million people below the age of 35. Therefore, this is an industry that is ripe for the picking, but it lacked until today an architecture to be able to propel it forward," Scindia said.

The strategy, according to Scindia, will serve to attract air sports enthusiasts from all over the world, especially those who live in areas where harsh winters prevent them from participating. He believes that air sports enthusiasts from Europe, North America, and Australia would flock to India to practice in the winters.

"Also the fact that the winter period in Europe, North America, and Australia must also get alternative locations and that can be the go-to destination in the form of India for these air sports because of the harsh winter conditions in those continents all of those activities can move to India," he said.

Scindia asserted that the revenue generated by air sports activities is currently around Rs 80 to 100 crores and that the policy may increase that revenue to 8000 to 10000 crores. He further claimed that the policy will help generate at least 1,00,000 direct jobs in the sector.

"In India, currently the revenue from air sports is roughly about 80 to 100 crores with roughly about 5000 odd air sports practitioners. But in our view, the revenue can grow up to 8000 to 10000 crores. We can grow from 5000 odd to 1,00,000 direct jobs. And this mind you is not taking into account the economic multiplier effects of air sports," he added.

Image: PTI/Unsplash