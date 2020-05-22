"Jyoti's Courage & Talent Should Not Go Waste": Cycle Federation Calls Her For Trial

A unique trial will be held next month when a 15-year-old Jyoti Kumari, who travelled 1,200 kms on a cycle with her ailing father from Gurugram to his native place in Bihar in 7 days, will be tested for skill, courage, endurance and ability to paddle at the top level.

The trial will be conducted by the Cycle Federation of India in a bid to induct and channelize her exemplary ability on track to success on velodrome or road cycle.

Read: 15-year-old Peddles 1200 Km On Cycle Carrying Ailing Father; Cycle Federation Invites Her

Read: 15-year-old Girl Cycles From Gurugram To Bihar To Bring Injured Father Home

"This is simply unbelievable. This is a story of guts, determination and exemplary sporting or cycling ability. Travelling on a cycle 1,200 km for 7 days with her father and luggage is no joke. After knowing the details of her ordeal and feat at the same time, we have called her for trial. If she passes the trial, she will be selected as a trainee at the National Cycling Academy at the IGI Stadium. We spoke to the girl yesterday and we have told her that she will be called to Delhi next month as soon as the lockdown is lifted. We will meet all her expenses including travel lodging and of the person If accompanying her from home. We will see the logistics of how she can be brought to Delhi for the trial. "

“Cycling down more than 1200 km is not a mean job. She must be having the strength and physical endurance. We want to test it. We will make her sit on the computerised cycle we have at the academy and see if she satisfies the seven or eight parameters to get selected. After that she can be among the trainees and she will not have to spend anything,” Cycling Federation of India Chairman Onkar Singh told Republic TV in an interview on Friday.

Read: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Pulse Polio-like Door-to-door Covid Screening For Migrants

Read: 3 Migrant Workers From Bihar's Gopalganj Killed, 1 Seriously Hurt In Road Accident In UP's Mirzapur