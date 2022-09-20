In a shocking development, over 200 players at a state-level tournament in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh were allegedly fed rice from plates kept in the stadium's toilet, according to a series of purported images doing rounds on social media. The players were competing in the Under-17 women's kabaddi tournament, that kicked off on September 16.

The Yogi Adityanath government has ordered an investigation into the matter, sources confirmed to Republic Media Network. Officials have suspended the district sports officer Animesh Saxena with immediate effect, who previously had denied these allegations.

In the viral clip, food including rice, dal, and curry can be seen being served to the players from the vessels placed on the toilet floor near the gates of the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium in Saharanpur. The fact that the competition was pre-scheduled and invited participation from players across the state makes it even more shocking. The video is being understood to be shot on Monday, and went viral later on social media.

Claim: Food being served to players in toilet, Yogeshwar Dutt calls it 'unfortunate'

#BREAKING | Yogi Adityanath government orders probe over shameful treatment of Kabaddi players at Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium in Saharanpur

Olympic bronze medal-winning wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt exclusively spoke to Republic TV and shed his views about the horrifying incident. “It is unfortunate that women players are being treated like this. Ensure such an incident must not be repeated. This is a heart-wrenching video, and I want strict actions to be taken,” Dutt told Republic.

Is this how we treat our players?

The disrespect towards the U-17 kabaddi players comes as a tough question for the Indian sports fraternity. Earlier on Sunday, a video involving Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri and West Bengal Governor La. Ganesan became the biggest talking point after the latter was seen nudging the captain aside for a photo opportunity during the presentation ceremony.

However, minutes later, another video surfaced online where Bengaluru FC rookie striker Sivasakthi Narayanan was also spotted being pushed away by minister Aroop Biswas at presentation. It is no secret that India's recent success has brought about a revolution to its sporting landscape, but questions emerge if athletes are given the same respect they deserve.