KAI Spat Turns Uglier, Gen Sec Gupta Says IOA President Threatened To 'eliminate Sport'

General Secretary of Karate Association of India, Ambedkar Gupta has alleged that Indian Olympic Association (IOA)'s Narinder Batra has threatened to 'eliminate' the sport from India completely. The developments took place after Gupta wrote a letter to KAI President Likha Tara for having different views, the details of which have not yet become public.

READ: World Karate Federation Provisionally De-recognises KAI

KAI in crisis

Gupta said that the issue reached Batra and he had threatened to throw out the sport completely from the country. Speaking to ANI, the former said,

"Everyone used to say that there is infighting within the IOA, they make respective federations go against each other, but no one used to do anything. I have taken the step to speak about it, after that Narinder Batra threatened me but I am speaking against that as well. He doesn't want any interference in IOA but he keeps on interfering in other federations. I make correspondence with the president of the Karate Association of India. It was my internal matter as there was a difference of opinion with my president. This matter then reached Narinder Batra, he then called me, and what happened was shocking. IOA is an umbrella association, in the audio, he said to me that he will throw Karate out of India. Thousands and lakhs of people are associated with karate."

READ: Confident Of Sending Record 125 Athletes To Tokyo Olympics, Says Batra

Problems in KAI don't seem to end after it was disaffiliation was announced by IOA earlier this year. The organisation disaffiliated KAI for violating its constitution and guidelines during it's Annual General Meeting in December. The announcement was made a few weeks later in January.

A letter addressed to World Karate Federation (WKF) CEO Sara Wolf read, "The AGM of IOA deliberated on governance issue of karate in India. The IOA had granted affiliation to KAI on 08/08/2017, subject to ratification of executive council/General Body. The ratification of KAI's affiliation remained pending as there has been an increasing number of complaints about them in the last two years. During the AGM, it was agreed that any national federation violating the principles of the Constitution of IOA and its guidelines should not have the patronage of the Olympic movement in India. IOA unanimously decided to annul the affiliation of KAI and to discontinue any association with it."

READ: IOA Whitepaper Includes NSFs & States' Suggestions On Resumption Of Sporting Activities

Last week, WKF officially derecognised the sport for infighting and violating the world body's statues last year. "The current management of KAI has lost its integrity and credibility. The current management is now paralysed with part of the management led by Mr Likha Tara claiming that the office-bearers are illegally elected, part of the management claiming control, and part of the management proposing to reinstate Mr Bharat Sharma, as Vice President. As a consequence, it does not seem possible for KAI to resolve amicably the differences and issues in the foreseeable future. Instead, the Commission is convinced that the internal struggle will escalate, and the involvement of external bodies is imminent, with potential interferences in the autonomy of the National Federation," the letter dated June 22 read.

The Federation, however, gave the Indian body 21 days to appeal for the same, after which the issue will be taken up for ratification before its Congress at its next meeting.

READ: Kiren Rijiju Eyes Aug Resumption Without Spectators, IOA Wants Flexibility With Calendars