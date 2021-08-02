Kamalpreet Kaur's Discus Throw Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Athletics Event Live?

After the medal-winning effort from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and badminton star PV Sindhu, India will be hoping to win its third medal at the Tokyo Olympics as Kamalpreet Kaur prepares to take part in the Women's discuss throw event. During the Women's discus throw qualifiers at Tokyo 2020, Kaur produced a throw of 64.00 to earn a direct qualification in the medal round. Here's a look at Kamalpreet Kaur's discus throw final Live streaming details.

Kamalpreet Kaur Live streaming: Where to catch Kamalpreet Kaur event live and how to watch Olympics Discus throw event live

The Tokyo Olympics women’s discus throw final will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. Kamalpreet Kaur's discus throw final Live streaming at the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv. The event is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 2, and will be available to Indian viewers to watch at 4.30 PM IST.

Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur's performance during the qualifiers

Kamalpreet Kaur who was placed in Group B started the vent by registering a throw of 60.29m in her first attempt. In the second attempt, Kaur did better her first attempt with a throw of 63.97m which was just 0.03m short of a straight qualification into the final. With the qualification mark being 64 m, the 25-year-old gave everything she had in her third and final attempt and qualified for the title round. Seema Punia, the second Indian discus thrower in the event, failed to impress despite registering her best throw at 60.57m. The attempt was not enough for her to find a place in the final.

USA’s Valarie Allman with a throw of 66.42m topped the qualification. London 2012 and Rio 2016 gold medallist Sandra Perkovic of Croatia had the third-best throw of 63.75m. The Croatian who is looking for a hat-trick of Olympic golds at Tokyo 2020 had a season’s best throw of 68.31m and her personal best is 71.41m. Cuba’s Yaime Perez, had a throw of 63.18m in the qualification round with her season-best throw is 70.01.

Image: We are Team India/ Twitter