Kamaru Usman Lashes Out At Twitter Account Hackers For Abusing Conor McGregor's Wife

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor do not share a friendly relationship. However, that did not make the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ drop down to such an extent that he would go on to cuss Conor McGregor’s wife Dee Devlin on his official Twitter handle. Before the main event of UFC 246, Kamaru Usman’s Twitter account reportedly got hacked and the hacker used the profile to talk dirty about Conor McGregor's personal life. Well, Kamaru Usman is definitely not happy about it and he has finally delivered his thoughts over the infamous incident.

Kamaru Usman responds to the hackers who insulted Conor McGregor’s wife

After regaining control of his account, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman took it out on Twitter and slammed the hackers for committing such a horrendous act. According to Usman, ‘Karma’ finds us all and we can never escape it. He had a similar message for the hackers who got onto his official Twitter profile on Saturday night. Take a look at his tweet.

It’s really sad and scary that we live in a world where someone can wake up only with the intentions to cause harm to someone else. Whomever it was that did what you did Saturday night, Just know that KARMA catches us all 👊🏾. — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 20, 2020

Conor McGregor’s thoughts over Kamaru Usman’s tweet

Conor McGregor took a lot of time to digest that it was a hacker’s task. According to the Irishman, Kamaru Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz is the man behind all the odd doings. No wonder, Ali Abdelaziz and Conor McGregor have an itch between them, and none of them miss out on an opportunity to insult each other. In the post-fight UFC 246 press conference, Conor McGregor said, “The first one had all the hallmarks of your man who has done it in the past. Dana sent a message to say it had happened but I only saw the first one. This has been happening for years, I've been dealing with this for a long time."

McGregor’s thoughts on Usman’s twitter account reportedly being hacked #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/zdJhb12TLh — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) January 19, 2020

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman)