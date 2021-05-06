Kamaru Usman Sends Warning To Jake Paul After Callout: ‘Can Change Your Life In Worst Way’

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently fired a warning at YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul as the war of words between the two continues to get bigger. Both the fighters are currently the talk of the town as they both won their last clash. While Paul knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in April, Usman arguably scored the biggest win of his career by finishing BMF Jorge Masvidal in the second round of their rematch at UFC 261.

Kamaru Usman next fight: Usman vs Paul feud

The feud between the two began after the conclusion of UFC 261, where Paul had a heated confrontation with Daniel Cormier, with the former UFC double champion even threatening to “slap” the YouTuber. When asked about the same at the post-fight conference, Kamaru Usman said that he would gladly take care of Paul because none of the fighters in his own division were making enough noise to keep his attention. A day later, Paul accepted the bout, saying that Usman would earn his biggest paycheck if he fights him.

Challenge accepted.@USMAN84kg if your boss Dana gives you permission to box me and make more money than you ever have, let me know and we can lace them up. I promise it will be your biggest pay day. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 27, 2021

Usman denies fighting “Disney kid”

However, in reply, Usman reminded Paul that he’s not a “Disney kid,” asking the Problem Child to move ahead and watch his words while talking to him. "Keep making your money young man, and stay on that side. I ain't no Disney kid and I don't play fighting," Usman wrote. The back-and-forth continued with Paul then releasing his version of events along with a photo showing Usman and his daughter at Disney World.

So let’s get this straight:



1. Usman calls me out to fight on TMZ sports interview



2. I quickly accept the challenge to fight and will give him biggest pay day of career ($10m+)



3. Usman then backs out of fight because I’m “a Disney kid”



4. Usman visits Disney world pic.twitter.com/CkUBZ5aVYM — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 28, 2021

Jake Paul Kamaru Usman fight: Usman warns Paul

Earlier, The Nigerian Nightmare took to Twitter and slammed Paul, warning him to stay on his lane. He said the 24-year-old might get hurt if he continues to call him out, adding, “I can change your life in the worst way”. Paul is yet to make a comment on the same, but fans are expecting the YouTuber to reply sooner than later.

I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way. https://t.co/Zch2xlDA9b — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 5, 2021

Kamaru Usman and Jake Paul net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Usman’s estimated net worth in 2020 was around $3 million. However, the Nigerian Nightmare has earned the same amount ($3 million) by May 2021. Usman received $1.5 million each for his bout with Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns. Meanwhile, the Jake Paul net worth is estimated to be $17 million, as per Wealthy Gorilla.

Image Source: Kamaru Usman, Jake Paul/ Instagram