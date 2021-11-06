Kamaru Usman Vs Colby Covington Live Stream: How To Watch UFC 268 In USA, India & UK

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington are all set to lock horns in their second fight during the UFC 268 at the Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night. Covington will head into the fight looking to conquer Usman’s UFC welterweight title, after losing to him for their first time in 2019. Usman won the previous fight during the UFC 245 by defeating Covington in a fifth-round stoppage and has gone on to win three matches since then, twice against Jorge Masvidal and once against Gilbert Burns. At the same time, Covington after losing to Usman has won one fight against Former champion Tyron Woodley.

Apart from the Usman vs Covington main card event, UFC 268 also features the strawweight title battle between current champion Rose Namajunas and former champion Zhang Weili. Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje will lock horns with Michael Chandler, where both fighters look to bounce back from their title losses. As the much-anticipated UFC 268 kicks off on Saturday night, here’s the live streaming details of the event, starting with the main card Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington.

How to watch Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington at the UFC 268 in the US?

UFC fans in the United States can watch the Usman vs Covington fight by tuning in to the live broadcast by ESPN+. The pay-per-view event is available for existing ESPN+ subscribers at $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year, whereas non-subscribers can buy the UFC Bundle to watch it on ESPN+. The fight will also be live-streamed on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

How to watch Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington at the UFC 268 in the UK?

UFC fans in the United Kingdom, willing to watch the Usman vs Covington fight, can tune in to the live broadcast by BT Sport1. The match will be streamed live on the BT Sport app. Fans can enjoy live streaming by buying a contract-free monthly pass of BT Sport app for £25.

How to watch Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington at the UFC 268 in India?

Indian UFC fans can enjoy the live broadcast of the Usman vs Covington fight by tuning in to Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 channels. The live streaming of the fight will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. Sony LIV is available at a price of Rs 299 for a month, Rs 699 for six months, and Rs 999 for an annual subscription.

When will the Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington at the UFC 268 start?

The Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington match card at the UFC 268, will start on November 6 at 10:00 PM ET in the US. In the UK, the main card event will start at 3 AM on Sunday. Whereas, the UFC 268 main card event will start on November 7 at 8:30 AM IST from the Madison Square Garden, New York.

(Instagram Image: @ufc)