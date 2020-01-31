Kamaru Usman Vs Jorge Masvidal On The Cards? Dana White Has An Update

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman claimed that Dana White wants him to defend the 170 lbs UFC gold against Jorge Masvidal in his next fight. After a successful title defence against Colby Covington at UFC 245, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ attracted a lot of challenges. It was assumed that Jorge Masvidal would be his next opponent, but Conor McGregor’s phenomenal comeback at UFC 246 brought him into the mix. Despite all the speculations, Kamaru Usman believes that he would square off against Jorge Masvidal in his next title defence.

UFC: Kamaru Usman is ready to fight Jorge Masvidal

After a heated altercation at the Superbowl, Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal is expected to happen in the near future. During an interview with Joe Rogan, Kamaru Usman confirmed the bout and said, "Give me a month and let this thing heal up. I can make a fist now. I am cracking. They put out the guys, and let’s be honest if you look at the division, I have beaten almost everybody there in the top 10. It’s a matter of who they really want, what’s next. Dana said they really want Jorge (Masvidal). Jorge (Masvidal) is the next guy."

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman’s recent feud

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman had a verbal beef against each other at the very recent Superbowl. They did not attack each other physically. However, Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal’s verbal beefing became so intense that people had to intervene and separate them from each other.

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman going at it on radio row in Miami 🍿 (via @fanaticsview)



*NSFW*pic.twitter.com/pPOr4D2hqV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2020

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal)