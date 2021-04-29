Kamaru Usman Wants “Biggest Fight In UFC History” Vs Khabib, But Doubts It Will Happen

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman knocked out BMF Jorge Masvidal last weekend at UFC 261, taking his professional record to 19-1-0. Colby Covington is touted to be Usman’s next challenger, with the Nigerian Nightmare looking to build his own legacy. And with Khabib Nurmagomedov now retired and Jon Jones currently inactive, Usman has established himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. And it looks like Khabib has no problem in Usman replacing him on the charts as he praised the welterweight champion for his recent performance.

Good luck my brother @USMAN84kg

You are the best, inside and outside octagon ðŸ‘Š — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) April 24, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement: Kamaru Usman vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

Both Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov have praised each other multiple times, with the Nigerian Nightmare even hailing The Eagle as a “GOAT”. Recently, in an interview with TMZ, Usman opened up on a potential showdown with Nurmagomedov, which he thinks has a very slim chance of happening. While Usman thinks that a fight with the Russian will be the “biggest fight in UFC history,” he also believes that Khabib would never end his retirement to fight in the octagon.

“That’s just hypothetical. I think you and I’ve lost faith in this one as well. I think you have more of a chance of making Kumar Usman and George St. Pierre happen before Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov happen. That one just, that one just won’t happen,” Usman added.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement: Will the bout happen?

Usman and Nurmagomedov are both part of the Dominance MMA and are managed by Ali Abdelaziz. Neither of them has lost a fight in the UFC, with Khabib going undefeated throughout his MMA career (29-0) and Usman facing his only loss coming in Championship Fighting Alliance (CFA) 11 against Jose Cacere in 2013. So, it’s understandable why fans want to see a Kamaru Usman vs Khabib Nurmagomedov bout. But given their close bonding and the fact that The Eagle is now retired, it’s very unlikely that the two will trade hands in the future.

Kamaru Usman UFC records: Usman on fighting Nick Diaz

After the conclusion of UFC 261, president Dana White confirmed that UFC veteran Nick Diaz is looking to make his return. When asked if he’s willing to fight the former Strikeforce champion, Usman said he likes the idea, but he wants the Stockton native to stay relevant and defeat some top contenders. “Hopefully he gets his faculties and everything in order and if he’s able to do that, and Nick is able to come in and do something spectacular. Of course, that’s always a fun fight,” Usman concluded.

Image Source: Kamaru Usman, Ali Abdelaziz/ Instagram