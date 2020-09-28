KAN Vs BAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National Football League Game Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Baltimore Ravens in a National Football League game on Monday evening. The KAN vs BAL game is scheduled to start at 5:45 am IST on Tuesday at the M &T Bank Stadium, Baltimore. Here is our KAN vs BAL Dream11 prediction, KAN vs BAL Dream11 team and KAN vs BAL Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Saints Fumble Away Late Momentum On Curious Call Vs. Packers

Also Read | Joe Montana Grandchild Kidnapped? NFL Legend Rescues Infant From Intruder In Malibu Home

KAN vs BAL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Kansas Chiefs have won each of their last five games and will play to keep their winning streak alive. The defending Super Bowl champions are known for their great starts. They began their 2017 and 2018 seasons 5-0 and started last year with a 4-0 win-loss record. This year, they are already up to 2-0.

The Ravens meanwhile, have won both of their games at the NFL so far. They will look for a 3-0 beginning for the first time since 2016. A win tomorrow will put them on top with the Steelers depending on the points difference. The Ravens also have a great streak at home and will take full advantage of the game being a home game.

Historically, Kansas City has the head to head lead, 6-3, during the regular season and 1-0 in the playoffs. The Chiefs also have a great record over Baltimore in recent times. They defeated the Ravens 33-28, at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3 last season.

Also Read | AP Top 25: Big Ten And Pac-12 Return To Most Unusual Poll

KAN vs BAL Dream11 prediction: Playing XI

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Anthony Sherman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Nick Keizer, Tyrann Mathieu, Eric Fisher, Austin Reiter

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Ricard, Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Willie Snead, Chris Moore, Marquise Brown, Nick Boyle, Morgan Cox, Calais Campbell

KAN vs BAL Key Players

Kansas City Chiefs (KAN) – Key Players

Patrick Mahomes, Anthony Sherman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Tyreek Hill

Baltimore Ravens (BAL) – Key Players

Patrick Ricard, Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Lamar Jackson

KAN vs BAL Dream11 team

QB: Patrick Mahomes

RB: Mark Ingram, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins

WR: Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson, Tyreek Hill

TE: Nick Boyle

D: Morgan Cox, Calais Campbell

KAN vs BAL Dream11 prediction

According to our KAN vs BAL Dream11 prediction, the Baltimore Ravens will win the game.

Note: The KAN vs BAL Dream11 prediction and KAN vs BAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KAN vs BAL Dream11 team and KAN vs BAL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | What Happened To Al Michaels? NFL Fans Wonder As Veteran Caster Misses Saints Vs Packers

Image Credits: Kansas City Chiefs Twitter