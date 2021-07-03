Karsten Warholm Shatters 29-year-old World Record In 400m Hurdles; Eyes Another At Tokyo

Karsten Warholm, a 25-year-old athlete from Norway, broke the long-standing world record in the 400m hurdles before the home crowd during the Bislett Games on Thursday. Earlier the record was held by American hurdler Kevin Young for 29 years. His mark of 46.78 seconds was set at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain, which was finally broken with an official time of 46.70 seconds by Warholm.

Record-breaker Karsten Warholm 'likes competition'

Despite the accomplishment, the young champion has no plans to slow down until the Tokyo Olympics. “It might take another world record to win the Olympics. There are a lot of great guys out there at the moment who will be aiming to win the gold", said the Norwegian. "Your competitors are what really push you towards bigger things. If it was only me running quick times, I wouldn't need to push it any further, but with people there running fast times, I need to take a step up as well," Warholm said in a pre-event press conference.

Karsten had the home advantage of 5000 people, which is the biggest gathering of audience since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the home support helped him print his name in the record books. Brazil's Alison dos Santos was second at 47.38 seconds while Turkey's Yasmani Copello was third with 48.86 seconds.

Recently, American hurdler Rai Benjamin broke Warholm's previous best of 46.87 seconds at the US Olympic trials in Eugene. They will go face to face on July 9 at the Monaco Diamond League meeting. This world record certainly gives an intriguing dimension to their rivalry.

Both Women and Men's world records have been broken in the same week

Sydney McLaughlin from America also broke the world record at the 2021 US Olympics Track and Field Trials. She clocked 51.90 seconds in the 400m hurdles and became the first woman to break the 52-second mark which was previously held by Dalilah Muhammad. Both McLaughlin and Muhammad will be representing the USA in the Tokyo Olympics which is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

(Image: AP)