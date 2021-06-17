Karun Chandhok Makes India Proud By Becoming Youngest-ever MotorSport UK Board Member

On Wednesday, June 16, former Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok made India proud by becoming the youngest-ever person to be appointed to the Board of Directors of Motorsport UK, the governing body for four-wheel racing in the nation. Chandhok is one of the only two Indian drivers to have made it to Formula 1 with the other being Narain Karthikeyan. The 37-year-old is also one of the few non-white faces in the sport alongside seven-time Drivers' Champion, Lewis Hamilton. Here are the details of Karun Chandhok's appointment to Motorsport UK's Board of Directors and his motorsport career from his early days in domestic racing to finishing his career with Mahindra Racing in Formula E.

As a member of the FIA Drivers' Commission the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), of which Motorsport UK is a founding member, he is an advocate for the rights and concerns of drivers across the world. On receiving the news, Chandhok was delighted as he said, "I feel very honoured to be invited onto the Board of Motorsport UK. I moved to England from India nearly twenty years ago because the belief at the time was that if you wanted to get to Formula 1, you had to come and race in the UK as it was the capital of world motorsport. To now have the opportunity to work with the rest of the Board and the Motorsport UK organisation in shaping the future landscape of motorsport in the UK is very exciting."

Similarly, Motorsport UK were also happy to have a person like Chandhok on the board. Motorsport UK Chair David Richards said, "Karun is a respected and accomplished member of the motorsport community, whose wide-ranging experience from a variety of vantage points will be a major asset to Motorsport UK as we continue to grow and sustain the sport. In particular his values as a champion for a more equitable future for our sport will be a force for good as we ensure motorsport in the UK celebrates diversity and enables the full involvement of disadvantaged groups." His brother and TV presenter, Suhail Chandok also tweeted about the update, tagging Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Twitter as well -

Karun Chandhok motorsport career

From starting his motorsport career by participating in domestic races, Karun Chandhok went on to become a multiple race winner and podium finisher in GP2 (now F2). Chandhok was also a test driver for the Red Bull Racing team in 2007 and 2008 before bagging a seat on the grid with Hispania Racing and Team Lotus in 2010 and 2011. Since his Formula 1 days, Chandhok became the first Indian to compete in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans, participating in the 2012, 2013 and 2015 editions. He also competed in the inaugural season of Formula E in 2014-15 with the only Indian team on the grid -- Mahindra Racing.

