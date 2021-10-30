Last Updated:

Kashmir's Golden Girl Tajamul Islam Reminisces Her 2018 Visit To Republic With Arnab

Tajamul Islam recalled her visit to Republic Newsroom in Mumbai in 2018 when she was only 10-years-old, & the special gesture of Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

Ujjwal Samrat

Tajamul Islam, a 13-year-old girl, who hails from Kashmir’s Bandipora district once again made India proud by winning a gold medal in the under-14 category of the World Kickboxing Championship held in Cairo, Egypt. Speaking to Republic Media Network on her historic win, Tajamul Islam's jubilation multiplied when Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami joined her in her conversation with Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy. Tajamul recalled her visit to the Republic Newsroom in Mumbai when she was only 10-years-old and the special gesture of Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami who walked her around the studio. 

"I am very delighted to come on Republic TV because every time my message gets forward through Republic TV. I am a huge fan of all of you," said Tajamul Islam adding, "I definitely remember and I cannot forget that (Arnab Goswami walking her through Republic Newsroom in Mumbai). Entire India knows you, I am a huge fan of you the way you speak I get motivated by you." 

Tajamul also expressed that she will visit the Republic TV newsroom again. "I want to come again and meet everyone there. Whenever I win the medal I want to visit Republic first," said Tajamul Islam.

Further, the 13-year-old Kickboxing world champion also spoke about how different it was for her training in the COVID era. Tajamul shared that she wants to win a gold medal for India in the Olympics and also stated that she aspires to become an Orthopaedic surgeon. She jokingly said, ''I want to break the bones and also want to cure it."

Who is Tajamul Islam? India's young kickboxing sensation

Tajamul Islam hails from a small village called Turkapora in Kashmir's Bandipora district where she lives with her father (who drives for a living), mother and four siblings. Tajamul also runs her own sports academy in Bandipora, where she trains many young girls to compete in kickboxing. She has already won several accolades at the district, state, national and international level kickboxing competitions and now has added one more to her tally.

The Office of Lt. Governor of J&K, too, took to Twitter and hailed the youngster who achieved a sensational feat and made the whole country feel proud. "Many congratulations to Tajamul Islam of Bandipora for scripting history in Cairo Egypt by winning the Gold medal at the World Kickboxing Championship 2021. Our young kickboxing champion has done exceptionally well over the years. Her athletic journey of remarkable passion & unparalleled grit will inspire many youngsters of the country to achieve new milestones," read the tweet. 

