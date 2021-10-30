Kashmir's Golden Girl Tajamul Islam Speaks To Arnab Again, After Her 2nd Kickboxing Gold

13-year-old Indian Champion Tajamul Islam who hails Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district once again made the country proud by clinching a gold medal for the second time in the World Kickboxing Championship. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday, Tajamul said that she wants to grow up quickly and win Gold for India at the Olympics. She added that she also wants to become an orthopaedic surgeon to treat opponents after thrashing them!

Many remember Tajamul's memorable visit to the Republic Newsroom in Mumbai on Republic Day 2018, as she had been interviewed by Arnab and added an infectious energy to the #ProudToBeIndian broadcast, captivating audiences and her co-panelists alike, with the broadcast ending with Tajamul leading all gathered in an on-air selfie session. Three-and-a-half years on, Tajamul's quick wit and optimism dazzled once again.

"I want to win an Olympic Gold for India, and want to become an Orthopedic surgeon, 'ta ki opponent ki haddi tod bhi doon, aur jod bhi doon' (So that I can break and fix bones)," the gold medalist said in a delightful conversation with Arnab after winning her second World Kickboxing Gold for India.

Tajamul recently won a gold medal in the under-14 category of the World Kickboxing Championship held in Cario Egypt. She defeated Argentina’s Lalina in the finals. Back in 2016, she clinched gold in sub Junior level in World Kickboxing Championship in Italy.

Speaking about her lockdown journey, Tajamul said that it was a difficult period and she had to balance academics, study and practice. She informed that she was in constant touch with the coach and used to take diet plans from him.

#LIVE: Proud of winning her second World Kickboxing Gold medal for India just aged 13, Tajamul Islam from Kashmir tells Arnab 'wish to grow up quickly and win an Olympic gold for India'; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/CrSsLW0Bae — Republic (@republic) October 30, 2021

Tajamul Islam hails from Tarkapora village in Kashmir's Bandipora district where she lives with her parents and four siblings. She also runs her own sports academy where she trains young girls to compete in kickboxing.

"It was difficult to practice at home. But I didn't lose hope and practised harder. I had to balance academics, had to study and practice, do homework... It was different from regular days," she said effervescently. The boxer added that she trained with her friend, Jahnvi, during the pandemic.

Reminiscing about her 2018 visit to the Republic newsroom in Mumbai, Tajamul said, "I'm a huge fan of yours (Arnab Goswami) and can never forget that. Excited to visit again"

#LIVE: Tajamul Islam from Kashmir, who visited the Republic newsroom on Republic Day in 2018, reminisces with Arnab and Niranjan after winning her second World Kickboxing Gold aged just 13; excited about visiting again https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/Ln6DP8BxoC — Republic (@republic) October 30, 2021

When Arnab Goswami asked her if she is ever worried that she will injure anyone during the practice session, the World Kickboxing champion replied, "Yes. During the practice session, my coach says, you are doing touching; will injure someone. You don't have to play real hard, she is your teammate. I'm myself worried that I may injure someone during practice! Most of my partners during training are boys. Girls just want to learn from me. Boys also tell me to play lightly."

Watch the full and unmissable interview of the young superstar above.