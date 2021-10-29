Kashmir's Tajamul Islam Clinches Gold In World Kickboxing Champion For 2nd Time

13-year-old girl Tajamul Islam who hails Kashmir’s Bandipora ‘s district has once again made India proud by winning a gold medal in the under-14 category of the World Kickboxing Championship held in Cairo Egypt.

The Young Champion achieved the feat defeating Argentina’s Lalina in the finals. Taking to Twitter, the young kickboxer expressed her feeling on winning the Gold medal in World Kickboxing Championship for the second time. "It was really a proud moment for me when I get gold again in world kickboxing championship in Cairo, Egypt 2021 now I am 2 Times world kickboxing champion".

Back in 2016, as an eight-year-old, Tajamul Islam made the country proud by winning the World Kickboxing Championship in Italy and thereby becoming the first-ever Indian player from the sub Junior level in kickboxing to clinch a gold medal at an international level.

Who is Tajamul Islam? India's young kickboxing sensation

Tajamul Islam hails from a small village called Tarkapora in Bandipora, Kashmir where she lives with her father (who drives for a living), mother and four siblings. Tajamul also runs her own sports academy in Bandipora, where she trains many young girls to compete in kickboxing. She has already won several accolades at the district, state, national and international level kickboxing competitions and now has added one more to her tally.

The Office of Lt. Governor of J&K too took to Twitter to lavish praise on the youngster who achieved a sensational feat and made the whole country feel proud "Many congratulations to Tajamul Islam of Bandipora for scripting history in Cairo Egypt by winning the Gold medal at the World Kickboxing Championship 2021. Our young kickboxing champion has done exceptionally well over the years. Her athletic journey of remarkable passion & unparalleled grit will inspire many youngsters of the country to achieve new milestones" read the tweet

Image: Twitter/ @MajorPoonia