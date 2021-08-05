Katarina Johnson-Thompson's dreams were shattered after the Great Britain athlete collapsed on the track during the heats of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 heptathlon 200 m event on Wednesday.

The nasty fall may have cut short Katarina's Olympic dreams but the Briton's never-say-die attitude is what stood out the most even though she was in excruciating pain.

Tokyo Olympics: Katarina Johnson Thomson injury

It so happened that Katarina Johnson-Thompson who had suffered an Achilles tendon injury several months ago pulled up and began limping about 10 seconds into her heat as she was rounding the curve toward the finish line.

The athlete from Great Britain was in deep discomfort as she grabbed her right ankle that was taped. The medical staff made their way and had even offered Katarina a wheelchair which the world champion rejected upfront. The 28-year-old then rose to her feet on her own and limped all the way to the finish line for completing her race and even though she did manage to complete her race despite overcoming all odds, the two-time world champion was disqualified for leaving her lane.

Katarina Johnson Thompson Twitter

Meanwhile, according to Team Great Britain Katarina Johnson Thompson withdrew from the competition due to a calf injury.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson se lesiona ,cae al suelo ,se levanta y coja acaba la prueba.

Ese es el espíritu olímpico de verdad ,y no las falsas historias de moda que nos quieren vender. pic.twitter.com/UoKSpKq161 — DocHollyday7 (@DHollyday7) August 4, 2021

Who is Katarina Johnson Thompson?

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is an English heptathlete. The biggest moment of her career came when she clinched gold at the 2019 World Championships and broke the British record with a score of 6,981 points and by the virtue of this feat, she now ranks at number six on the all-time heptathlon lists.

Katarina's other achievements include holding the British record of 5,000 points for the women's pentathlon, a gold medal win at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and a silver at the 2018 European Championships. Thompson was competing in her third Olympic Games. She had finished 14th at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and sixth at the Rio Olympics four years later i.e. in 2016.