Katie Ledecky Net Worth: How Much Is The Five-time Olympic Gold Medalist Worth?

Five-time Olympic Gold medalist Katie Ledecky has been all over the news following her latest balancing act. The 23-year-old swimmer was trending all over social media following after a video showed Ledecky balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head while swimming an entire length of a pool, without spilling a single drop. Here's a look at the Katie Ledecky Olympic medals and the Katie Ledecky net worth following the swimmer's astonishing stunt.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics Could Witness 'limited Spectators' Next Year Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Katie Ledecky Olympic medals

Katie Ledecky has won a total of six Olympic medals in her career so far. The first of the Katie Ledecky Olympic medals came at the 2012 London Olympics when she won gold in the 800m freestyle. Ledecky then crowned herself as the most decorated female athlete at the 2016 Rio Olympics when she won four gold medals and one silver. Her gold medals came in the 200m, 400m, 800m freestyle and the 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay. Katie won silver in 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay.

ALSO READ: AP WAS THERE: 1948 London Olympics

Ledecky holds the record for the most world championship gold medals(15) for a female swimmer. Ledecky has won a total of 34 medals (28 golds, 5 silvers, and 1 bronze) in major international competitions. In her short career so far, Ledecky has broken a total of fourteen world records.

ALSO READ: Fanny Blankers-Koen Shattered Myths At 1948 Olympics

Katie Ledecky net worth

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Katie Ledecky net worth is an estimated $4 million. The Katie Ledecky net worth is boosted by the American's participation in major swimming competitions. Back in May 2018, Katie Ledecky signed her first major endorsement deal with swimwear company TYR. The deal will see Katie Ledecky earn a reported $7 million over the course of six years.

ALSO READ: Want To Win Medals At Olympics, Asian Games: Indian Women's Junior Hockey Forward Mumtaz

Possibly one of the best swims of my career! (~open for debate~)

What can you do without spilling a drop?! Check out the #gotmilkchallenge on TikTok. #gotmilk #ad pic.twitter.com/F05UzvaqCo — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) August 3, 2020

Katie Ledecky Instagram stunt: Katie Ledecky milk chocolate balance

On Monday, Katie Ledecky uploaded a #gotmilk challenge on her Instagram and wooed her 403,000 followers. In the video, Katie Ledecky is seen calmly placing a glass of chocolate milk on the back of her head before swimming the entire length of a pool with the glass perfectly balanced. Her video soon went viral, getting a whopping 177,000 views and over thousands of comments. Katie described her balancing act as one of her 'best swims ever'.

Disclaimer: The above Katie Ladecky net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits - Katie Ledecky Instagram