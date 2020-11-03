Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Contestant Takes Lifeline For Simple ₹1000 Question On Sports

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Indian game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is believed to be one of India’s most famous shows of all-time on television. The questions and contestants that make their way on the popular quiz show are headline grabbing as well, with each season of Kaun Banega Crorepati throwing up some memorable moments. With Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 currently airing, the show made the headlines once again after a contestant took a lifeline on his very first question, which was a simple one on sports.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Live Stream, Pitch Report, Sharjah Weather Forecast

Saurabh Kumar Sahu takes lifeline on the first question of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Saurabh Kumar Sahu was lauded for reaching the ₹50 lakh stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 despite using a lifeline in his very first question. While the contestant went home with ₹3.20 lakh in prize money, he grabbed eyeballs after he decided to take a lifeline on his very first question. As is the show’s format, Saurabh Kumar Sahu was given four options with the first question being “Which of these traditional games is played with a ball?”

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Fans Heavily Trolled For Relying On Mumbai To Beat Hyderabad

While the answer to the question was Pitthu, Saurabh Kumar Sahu didn’t know the answer and hence resorted to using the 50-50 lifeline for the sports question. The question was ultimately answered by the contestant, with Amitabh Bachchan later expressing his surprise at the fact that Saurabh Kumar Sahu did not know about the game. The contestant, responding to Amitabh Bachchan’s question, said that while he had played the game, the place where he comes from calls the game as Sitoliya.

Congratulations SAURABH KUMAR SAHU for winning ₹3,20,000 on #KBC12. Keep watching #KBC12 Mon- Fri 9 PM only on Sony TV @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/M92JNCNoS7 — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 3, 2020

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi Complete Incredible, Unique Record With Win Over Bangalore

What is Pitthu?

Pitthu is a popular team game also known as ‘Seven Stones’. The game involves two teams, where one attempts to make the Pitthu while the other attempts to stop them from doing so. It is usually played with a ball and plastic blocks, as one team tries to knock down the pile of blocks while the other team tries to complete the set.

Also Read: KL Rahul Creates Major, Unwanted Record Despite Being Dream11 IPL 2020's Top Run Scorer

Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar viral Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 interaction

Thanks for your kind words @SrBachchan ji. I grew up watching your movies & still do. Your passion, greatness & longevity in career amazes me.



You are truly an inspiration to every kid growing up just like you continue to be for me.🙏🏼



Thanks for sharing this @CrickeTendulkar. https://t.co/OBwtt7dGrf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2020

This is not the first time Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has got the attention of the sporting world. A few days ago, iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had taken to Twitter to thank Amitabh Bachchan for his kind words. The Little Master was reacting to the moment during which the popular actor heaped praise on the batsman during one of the episodes of the popular show.

Image Credits: Amitabh Bachchan Twitter