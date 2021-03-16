KCR Vs SEM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

Quick links:
The Kansas City Royals (KCR) and the Seattle Mariners (SEM) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Tuesday, March 16 at 6:05 PM local time (Wednesday, March 17 at 6:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona. Here is our KCR vs SEM Dream11 prediction, top picks and KCR vs SEM Dream11 team.
The Kansas City Royals are currently leading the MLB spring training Cactus League standings. Jarrod Dyson and team have played fifteen games so far in the tournament, winning twelve and losing three. The Seattle Mariners, on the other hand, are at the thirteenth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 4-6 (five draws).
Jarrod Dyson, Andrew Benintendi, Whit Merrifield, Michael A. Taylor, Hunter Dozier, Nicky Lopez, Carlos Santana, Scott Barlow, Salvador Perez
Taylor Trammell, Kyle Lewis, Mitch Haniger, Jake Fraley, Kyle Seager, Ty France, Shed Long Jr, Keynan Middleton, Luis Torrens
Considering the recent form of the teams, our KCR vs SEM Dream11 prediction is that the Kansas City Royals will come out on top in this contest.
First inning last night: 1 HR and 4 RBI— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 15, 2021
First inning today: 1 HR and 2 RBI
Bubba Starling is giving us déjà vu.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/a2T6FxQjjN
Note: The above KCR vs SEM playing 11, KCR vs SEM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KCR vs SEM live and KCR vs SEM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.