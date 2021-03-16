KCR Vs SEM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The Kansas City Royals (KCR) and the Seattle Mariners (SEM) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Tuesday, March 16 at 6:05 PM local time (Wednesday, March 17 at 6:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona. Here is our KCR vs SEM Dream11 prediction, top picks and KCR vs SEM Dream11 team.

KCR vs SEM Dream11 prediction: KCR vs SEM Dream11 team and preview

The Kansas City Royals are currently leading the MLB spring training Cactus League standings. Jarrod Dyson and team have played fifteen games so far in the tournament, winning twelve and losing three. The Seattle Mariners, on the other hand, are at the thirteenth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 4-6 (five draws).

KCR vs SEM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Arizona date and time: Tuesday, March 16 at 6:05 PM

Indian date and time: Wednesday, March 17 at 6:35 AM

Venue: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Arizona

KCR vs SEM rosters: Probable lineups

KCR vs SEM Dream11 team: Kansas City Royals probable playing 9

Jarrod Dyson, Andrew Benintendi, Whit Merrifield, Michael A. Taylor, Hunter Dozier, Nicky Lopez, Carlos Santana, Scott Barlow, Salvador Perez

KCR vs SEM Dream11 team: Seattle Mariners probable playing 9

Taylor Trammell, Kyle Lewis, Mitch Haniger, Jake Fraley, Kyle Seager, Ty France, Shed Long Jr, Keynan Middleton, Luis Torrens

KCR vs SEM rosters: KCR vs SEM Dream11 top picks

Kansas City Royals: Jarrod Dyson, Hunter Dozier, Scott Barlow

Seattle Mariners: Taylor Trammell, Kyle Seager, Luis Torrens

KCR vs SEM Dream11 prediction: KCR vs SEM Dream11 team

Outfielders: Jarrod Dyson, Whit Merrifield, Mitch Haniger, Taylor Trammell

Infielders: Ty France, Kyle Seager, Hunter Dozier

Pitcher: Scott Barlow

Catcher: Luis Torrens

KCR vs SEM live: KCR vs SEM match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our KCR vs SEM Dream11 prediction is that the Kansas City Royals will come out on top in this contest.

First inning last night: 1 HR and 4 RBI

First inning today: 1 HR and 2 RBI



Bubba Starling is giving us déjà vu.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/a2T6FxQjjN — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 15, 2021

